U.K.

House-hunting Boris Johnson may have to evict tenants from his homes: The outgoing PM's £1.2m house in Camberwell and Grade II listed cottage in Oxfordshire are both currently being rented

By Daniel Jones
Daily Mail
 3 days ago
Boris Johnson must find a place to live now he can no longer live at Downing Street

The end of Boris Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister leaves him with a rather pressing problem – finding somewhere to live.

When he leaves office he may not be able to return to his previous home, because it and another property owned by him and his wife Carrie are let to tenants.

Their £1.2 million house in Camberwell, South London, was remortgaged in 2020 – apparently to help cover the cost of their controversial Downing Street renovation.

It was being offered for rent last year at £4,000 a month.

Meanwhile, their Grade II-listed cottage in the market town of Thame, Oxfordshire, also worth £1.2 million, was similarly put up for rent for £4,250 a month for a minimum of 12 months.

Both are likely to still be in their initial one-year contracts.

Mr and Mrs Johnson’s home in Camberwell is currently occupied 

But even if they are not, the couple will have to give at least 28 days’ notice to the occupants – and possibly up to three months.

As Prime Minister, Mr Johnson has become accustomed to having a Central London flat and vast countryside retreat in the form of Chequers – plus transport and most living costs – paid for by the taxpayer on top of his £155,376 salary.

However, he will have to start paying the bills for his properties again – not to mention how to get around, as the couple do not own a car.

Mr Johnson and his wife purchased their four-bedroom, semi-detached home in Camberwell in July 2019 with a mortgage from Santander. It was remortgaged with Clydesdale Bank in August last year, according to Land Registry documents. The Oxfordshire home – known as the Old Farm House – is unfurnished, so the Johnsons would need to put in their own dining table, couch, beds and chairs once the renters move out.

FULL HOUSE: Mr and Mrs Johnson’s home in Oxfordshire is also being rented 

It was bought by him and his then wife Marina Wheeler in 2003 for £690,000. Mr Johnson sold a home he shared with her in Islington in 2019 for £3.75 million.

Other former PMs were luckier. David Cameron’s friend Sir Alan Parker lent him his £17 million Holland Park house in Central London, Theresa May went back to her constituency home in Maidenhead, Berkshire, and Tony Blair’s £3.4 million house in Connaught Square, Central London, was empty.

Meanwhile, Mr Cameron’s former spin doctor Andy Coulson has said that Mr Johnson will write ‘the fastest prime-ministerial memoir in history’ to fund his next move.

Daily Mail

