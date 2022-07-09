Game Thread: Hawks vs. Jazz

On Saturday, the Boston Celtics officially announced the trade that landed them Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon. The former Virginia star was the 2016 NBA Rookie of The Year with the Milwaukee Bucks, and averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game last season. He will be...
Former NBA forward Richard Jefferson has done just about everything when it comes to the game of basketball, playing on eight teams over his 17-year NBA career. He has been working with ESPN as an analyst since 2019. Now, he will experience yet another role in the game: Officiating. Jefferson...
Trae Young is one of the best point guards in the league, and his offensive production would suggest that he is a superstar-caliber player. Last season with the Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young averaged 28.4 PPG, 3.7 RPG, and 9.7 APG. The Atlanta Hawks clearly believe that they can contend with...
Former BYU Cougars basketball star Shaylee Gonzales has made her transfer decision, and she’ll be headed to a school that will be a Cougars conference opponent — at least for a short time. After announcing her intention to enter the transfer portal on June 3, Gonzales announced Monday...
The Hawks signed Frank Kaminsky Friday afternoon to play a reserve role in the frontcourt, but there are still open roster spots as the team gets deeper into free agency and the offseason. Atlanta has been the subject of a bevy of trade rumors, with John Collins, Clint Capela, Kevin...
Donovan Mitchell’s grip on the Utah Jazz organization may be slipping. In a recent appearance on “The Hoop Collective,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon indicated that Jazz executive Danny Ainge has some doubts about the All-Star guard Mitchell. “The whispers around the league are that Danny Ainge is...
The New Orleans Pelicans will get another look at 2022 NBA second-round draft picks E.J. Liddell and Karlo Matkovic in their second Summer League game against the Atlanta Hawks. The 8th overall pick, Dyson Daniels, will be a game-time decision at best after rolling his ankle early in an 85-68 blowout loss versus the Portland Trail Blazers to open the Las Vegas schedule.
Trying to determine if the Utah Jazz have been big winners or losers this offseason seems futile at this point — NBA free agency started less than two weeks ago. In the social media world we live in, though, that matters little, when the drive for content has created a system where analysis and commentary is consumed instantaneously, instead of giving personnel moves a chance to play out.
Dwyane Wade is throwing a bone to the basketball conspiracy theorists. The retired Miami Heat legend, who is now a minority owner of the Utah Jazz, made an appearance this week at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. While signing an autograph, Wade was asked by a fan, “You gonna bring Donovan [Mitchell] to Miami?” Wade replied by saying, “Yeah.”
A new era in Hawks basketball will begin in October. Trae Young was drafted four years ago and completely changed the landscape in Atlanta. He quickly became the team’s best player as ownership put their time and money behind the young superstar. Travis Schlenk went out two offseasons ago and acquired Danilo Gallinari, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and a few other role players to give Young a real shot at the postseason.
Donovan Mitchell is an extremely talented player, and there is no doubt that he is a difference-maker for any franchise. There has long been speculation about him potentially getting traded, and it seems as though that possibility is becoming more likely. Adrian Wojnarowski has recently revealed that the Utah Jazz...
It has been almost three months since the Miami Heat bounced the Atlanta Hawks out of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. While a Summer League victory does not eliminate the pain of a playoff loss, it does help a little bit. The Hawks entered Tuesday night's game 0-2. They had been...
The star shooting guard played his college basketball at Louisville, but he is from New York and a very public Mets fan. The Mets are currently in the middle of a fantastic season that has them on top of the National League East. They have a 53-32 record in the...
At one point during the NBA offseason, Donovan Mitchell was untouchable in trade discussions. However, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Jazz have reportedly shown desire to engage with teams in possible trade scenarios for Utah’s franchise player. The latest reported news about Mitchell and the Jazz comes...
Comments / 0