Paula Bevels Thomas departed this life on July 7 th , 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Fayetteville (Lincoln County), Tennessee on September 21, 1956, to the late Joe D. and Pauline Spray Bevels. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, R. Earl Thomas, and her children; Kate (Steph) Thomas, Ben (Laney) Thomas, and Abby Thomas. Also surviving are her sister, Carol Bevels Womack, and niece Claire Womack, uncles Dwight (Becky) Spray and Dwain (Sherry) Spray, several cousins, and many close and beloved friends.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO