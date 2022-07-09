ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

This Bulls-Nets Trade Features Seth Curry To Chicago

By James Piercey
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Brooklyn Nets entered the 2021-22 NBA season with lofty ambitions. With a trio of James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant, they were the prohibitive title favorites entering the year. If you somehow...

Comments / 2

Brandon Trimble
3d ago

any chance you can stop with the hypothetical trade scenarios. there getting old. plus none of them ever happen.

9
 

ClutchPoints

Mavs owner Mark Cuban gets brutally honest on NBA stars like Kevin Durant making trade demands

Everyone is on pins and needles to see where the Brooklyn Nets will trade Kevin Durant. It has generated a ton of buzz for the team as well as the NBA as a whole. Recently, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was asked about star players requesting trades and his answer was all about the buzz. […] The post Mavs owner Mark Cuban gets brutally honest on NBA stars like Kevin Durant making trade demands appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
AllLakers

Lakers: Has LA Unearthed a Pair of Undrafted Gems?

A lot of noise has surrounded the Lakers during the off-season, but the draft remained quiet with the Lakers only pick coming in the 2nd round (35th overall) in the form of Michigan St. swingman Max Christie. However, Laker fans have a lot to be excited about with their new...
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Fans React Angrily To Isiah Thomas Reportedly Dissing The Team: "There's No Easy Games In The Western Conference... If You're Looking At An Easy Game, Maybe The Lakers."

With the Minnesota Timberwolves adding Rudy Gobert and the Portland Trail Blazers retooling quickly, the Western Conference is again looking as deep as ever. The Clippers will get their superstars back, the Pelicans will get Zion Williamson back, and even the Kings are looking like they might be competitive next season.
Footwear News

Sneaker Releases: Reebok Drops an Allen Iverson NBA Finals Shoe From 2001 + More

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. June 24, 2022: Reebok has just released a fan-favorite colorway of the Answer 4. Available now via Reebok.com for $160 is a black and white iteration of the shoe, which NBA icon wore in 2001 during Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The sneaker features rubber outsoles with DMX branding, original underfoot tooling with an embedded Iverson face logo, sublimated “I3” tongue print, the signature zipper shroud and other features from the OG...
FastBreak on FanNation

Big Kevin Durant Update On Monday

On Monday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst shared a big Kevin Durant update. "The Nets making this maneuver and sort of letting it be known in the market that they might have Durant just come back I think is a reaction to the offers they're getting," Windhorst said. Durant and the Nets...
AllLakers

Lakers News: Undrafted Rookie Cole Swider Keeps Turning Heads

The general rule of thumb in the NBA is to not overreact to Summer League player performance. For the most part, roughly 75% of players participating in Summer League are never going to log a single minute in the NBA. However, keeping a cool head about Lakers undrafted rookie Cole Swider is getting more difficult with each passing game.
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant reacts to being the most hated player in the NBA

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has his fair share of haters, but he couldn’t care less. After a Twitter account noted how Morant is the most hated player in the NBA today, the Grizzlies guard responded and highlighted how it’s just all talk. At the end of the day, he knows very well he has […] The post Ja Morant reacts to being the most hated player in the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
fadeawayworld.net

The Greatest Point Guard From Every NBA Team

The point guard position has produced some of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. Usually seen as the floor general and the ones who control the pace of the game, point guards, are vital to any team’s success. One can not recite the history of the game without bringing up the great point guards and what they accomplished throughout. There are currently 30 point guards in the Hall Of Fame for their contributions to the game, and there have been 10 MVP trophies awarded to the position. There have been just 7 point guards to win an NBA Finals MVP trophy and only 3 to have ever won both regular-season and Finals MVP.
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

