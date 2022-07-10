ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Mourn Loss of Beloved Chief William Halstead

hamlethub.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur prayers are with the friends and family of Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company Chief William Halstead. "After responding to a call on the evening of...

news.hamlethub.com

WTNH

Sandy Hook volunteer fire chief dies after 57 years with department

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Chief William “Bill” Halstead, 73, died at home Friday night shortly after responding to a call that evening, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The fire chief reportedly fell ill upon returning home and was not able to be resuscitated by responding […]
NEWTOWN, CT
WTNH

Lamont orders flags to half-staff in honor of Sandy Hook fire chief

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont directed the U.S. and state flags lowered to half staff on Monday in honor of Sandy Hook Fire Chief William Halstead, who died after responding to a call Friday. Halstead, 73, joined the Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. on his 16th birthday in 1965 and became […]
HARTFORD, CT
nypressnews.com

Missing autistic boy, 6, found dead in upstate New York pond

A 6-year-old autistic boy who wandered away from fairgrounds north of Albany was found dead in an apparent accidental drowning Sunday. Onnex Thompson-Hall was reported missing from the Washington County Fairgrounds around 10:40 a.m. Sunday, barefoot and wearing only a diaper, according to New York State Police. After a massive...
ALBANY, NY
NECN

Incapacitated Hikers Flown From NH Trails Over the Weekend

Several hikers were rescued from the mountains in New Hampshire this weekend, including a Connecticut woman flown off a mountain with a life-threatening illness and a Massachusetts man who fell 50 feet into a gully and couldn't walk, officials said. An Army National Guard helicopter had to fly in to...
ACCIDENTS
WBRE

Three dead in I-80 eastbound crash

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pennsylvania State Trooper tells Eyewitness News that a crash on Interstate 80 has left three dead and multiple injured. According to state police, the crash occurred at 12:48 a.m. on Interstate 80 mile marker 276. Involved in the crash were two commercial cars and a van, both sustained […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WSBS

Connecticut State Troopers Clock Speedsters At 109 MPH and 94 MPH

Just how fast is too fast? 84 MPH? How about 94 MPH? Generally, I for the most part try to stay within 5 or 6 MPH over the posted speed limit. That seems acceptable to me. However, when the speed limit is posted at 65 MPH and I'm cruising along at say 71 MPH... should any car really be streaking past me in a white-hot flash? Probably not. But how many times have you seen someone do just that? We all probably say the same thing under our breath, or maybe out loud... "there's never a cop around when you need one." Well, that's not actually true. They are around... and catching speeders.
LITCHFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Storms Move Out, Leaving Scattered Damage in Northern Connecticut

Several towns across the state are cleaning up after severe storms moved through northern Connecticut. Eversource is reporting about 1,000 power outages as of 11 p.m., most being in Salisbury and Tolland. The town of Norfolk is experiencing multiple incidents, including on Route 44, which was closed near the town...
NORFOLK, CT
Register Citizen

What to know about unconfirmed mountain lion sightings in CT

Bobcat sightings are not uncommon in Connecticut. About two years ago in July 2020, there were around 1,500 reports of bobcat sightings in the state, with some in Brookfield and Ridgefield that year. Mountain lions, however, aren’t seen much in the Nutmeg State, even though several have reportedly been spotted...
BROOKFIELD, CT

