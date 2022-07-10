ROBERT PRICE: Kern isn’t any more welcoming of nuclear power than it was a half-century ago

BA.5, the most recent and most dangerous COVID strain — a red flag alarm for every American — has been given only a skipping mention or totally ignored by most news media. Residents of Bakersfield interested in more specific and relevant information should review a July 6 article by Aria Bendix, NBC breaking news health reporter. You may want to raise that red flag yourself. In it, she gives an outline of this mutation: it spreads more quickly, is capable of bypassing all our vaccines and, at the time of her article, represented about 54 percent of "reported" cases in the U.S. Just as notable, any vaccine that "might" be effective won't be rolled out until late this fall! Anyone contracting this scourge — vaccinated or not — should expect extremely extended illness or hospitalization.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO