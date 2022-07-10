ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

ROBERT PRICE: Kern isn’t any more welcoming of nuclear power than it was a half-century ago

By ROBERT PRICE For The Californian
Bakersfield Californian
 3 days ago

Ask most any Californian to describe nuclear energy and you’ll hear adjectives like “unreliable,” “dangerous” and “volatile.” Minds will conjure up horrific docudrama images from “Chernobyl” or Homer Simpson’s comic pratfall with a radioactive brick in the opening sequence of “The...

