Key Colts position group to make biggest impact in 2022 NFL season

It happened; it finally happened: The NBA Play-In Tournament has officially become a full-time part of the association’s calendar. … what? This is news? Well yes, technically it is; though the Play-In Tournament has been on the books for three years now and has changed the way teams on the fringes approach the trade deadline and the buyout market, it’s been instated on an interim basis, with the association voting to extend the experiment to 2020-21 and eventually 2021-22 before the start of the season. With the tournament now officially installed on a full-time basis, at least according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, four more teams across the NBA can now expect to earn some sort of post-season berth and maybe, just maybe shock the world with a healthy playoff berth as a result.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO