She Overheard Her Parents Secretly Saying Some Terrible Things About Her And She’s Crushed

A young woman didn't have the nicest childhood by any means. When she was little, her mom and dad didn't pay her a lot of attention, and they also enjoyed degrading her on top of that.

Despite growing up in such a negative environment, she has gone on to be successful and reliant on nobody but herself.

Although she has done quite well for herself, she struggles with her self-esteem still.

A couple of hours ago, her mom called her on the phone and was chatting with her. Her mom was nothing but nice to her on their call, but as soon as their call ended and her mom thought she was no longer on the line, she heard her parents say some terrible things about her.

"...My mother forgot to disconnect the call, I had my AirPods in my ear and the phone was away," she explained.

"My father entered the room I guess and started to talk trash about me, how I’m still single and haven’t managed to get hitched."

"He even said that I’m the most horrible person, and my mother agreed to that and even added her comments about me being single and useless."

"My father said he’s pretty sure I’ll end up with some loser and my mother said that’s what I deserve."

She finally did hang up entirely, but she phoned her mom right up to reveal to her that she heard every single word of what she had said.

Antonioguillem - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

She began sobbing while her mom was still on the phone, and her mom had no concern at all for her as she brushed off the fact that she clearly hadn't properly hung up the phone.

Instead of feeling bad about the words she had said, her mom was mad that she had essentially eavesdropped on their secret conversation.

"She said don’t make a scene out of it," she said. "It isn’t a big thing. But I told her I’m done with their bs and would never ever want them in my life again."

After she hung up the phone for a second time, she got right down to blocking her mom and her dad too.

This is the straw that broke the camel's back for her and she doesn't want to subject herself to this anymore.

"I’m financially very well, living in luxury on my own but I still don’t know how to show love or receive love or trust anyone," she added. "I don’t I’ll ever have a family of my own."

She's left wondering how she can move on from being so crushed. Have you ever experienced family members this toxic?

You can read the original post on Reddit here.

