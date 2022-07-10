ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

She Overheard Her Parents Secretly Saying Some Terrible Things About Her And She's Crushed

Chip Chick
Chip Chick
 3 days ago

A young woman didn't have the nicest childhood by any means. When she was little, her mom and dad didn't pay her a lot of attention, and they also enjoyed degrading her on top of that.

Despite growing up in such a negative environment, she has gone on to be successful and reliant on nobody but herself.

Although she has done quite well for herself, she struggles with her self-esteem still.

A couple of hours ago, her mom called her on the phone and was chatting with her. Her mom was nothing but nice to her on their call, but as soon as their call ended and her mom thought she was no longer on the line, she heard her parents say some terrible things about her.

"...My mother forgot to disconnect the call, I had my AirPods in my ear and the phone was away," she explained.

"My father entered the room I guess and started to talk trash about me, how I’m still single and haven’t managed to get hitched."

"He even said that I’m the most horrible person, and my mother agreed to that and even added her comments about me being single and useless."

"My father said he’s pretty sure I’ll end up with some loser and my mother said that’s what I deserve."

She finally did hang up entirely, but she phoned her mom right up to reveal to her that she heard every single word of what she had said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FwVAC_0gaO5qJ700
Antonioguillem - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

She began sobbing while her mom was still on the phone, and her mom had no concern at all for her as she brushed off the fact that she clearly hadn't properly hung up the phone.

Instead of feeling bad about the words she had said, her mom was mad that she had essentially eavesdropped on their secret conversation.

"She said don’t make a scene out of it," she said. "It isn’t a big thing. But I told her I’m done with their bs and would never ever want them in my life again."

After she hung up the phone for a second time, she got right down to blocking her mom and her dad too.

This is the straw that broke the camel's back for her and she doesn't want to subject herself to this anymore.

"I’m financially very well, living in luxury on my own but I still don’t know how to show love or receive love or trust anyone," she added. "I don’t I’ll ever have a family of my own."

She's left wondering how she can move on from being so crushed. Have you ever experienced family members this toxic?

You can read the original post on Reddit here.

Read more stories like this on ChipChick.com

Her Sister Wants To Announce Her Pregnancy At Her Wedding Because She Got Proposed To At Hers

She Overheard Her Parents Secretly Saying Some Terrible Things About Her And She’s Crushed

This Husband Addressed The Outrageous Comments Often Made About His Disabled Wife

Janitors Are Dishing On Their Best Cleaning Hacks That You Can Use In Your Everyday Life

He Let His Girlfriend Know That He Didn’t Feel Up To Canceling Their Hike So They Could Hang Out And Cuddle All Day, So She Started Crying

She’s Not Going To Take Money Out Of Her Daughter’s College Fund To Help Her Stepdaughter Cover The Costs Of Cancer Treatment

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: read Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe

Comments / 8

Laurie Helfing
3d ago

you are on the right track. it's good you called your mom back and told her what you heard. let them sit in it. get some counseling and don't have contact with them. they will try to get you back. it will never be the same. I had a similar thing with my dad. we have an arms length relationship. after you cross the line like your parents did it will be very distant at best. they will continue to paint themselves the victims.

Reply(3)
9
Joyce Desbiens
2d ago

Live your life however makes you happy. Not everyone wants to get married. You are taking care of yourself. Even if they are your parents, you should distance yourself from the toxicity. They should respect your decisions.

Reply
7
Jesse Grant
3d ago

o hon you already have , just keep up the good work your doing don't let them ne of any significant you know your a good person just move forward forgive and gorgeous you don't need them in your life keep positive

Reply
5
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Terrible Things#Mom And Dad#True Crime
Upworthy

First-time babysitter 'lost her mind' after parent paid her $350. She had only expected $20.

It's no secret that most hourly wage workers don't get fair pay, and the ones starting out often get a raw deal. One teenage babysitter got the shock of her life when a set of parents paid her $350 for babysitting their kids and dogs when they went for a night out. She was expecting $20 but was in for a pleasant surprise. The person who paid the babysitter thought it was a fair deal and shared the story on Reddit where it went viral and also sparked a debate. Many praised the person for paying a fair wage, while some argued that they were setting a very high standard that other parents couldn't follow through, and yet others blamed a system that made basic services unaffordable.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The US Sun

Our son banned us from his wedding because we’re ‘not good enough’ for his in-laws – so now we’re selling his house

FURIOUS parents have claimed their ungrateful son uninvited them from his wedding despite living rent-free in their second home - and now plan to sell it from under him. After expecting to celebrate their son's wedding later this year, the stunned parents were instead told not to attend as they would "embarrass" the bride-to-be.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Gillian Sisley

Woman Horrified by DNA Paternity Results

It's within our nature as human beings to want to know where we come from. Family and lineage are something that we feel very attached to, which explains the increased popularity of online DNA and lineage tests.
The US Sun

I’ve never wanted kids so went to get my tubes tied but was stunned by the doctor’s response – I left fuming

DESPITE knowing she doesn’t want children her entire life, TikToker Olivia Downs says she was denied tubal ligation when she asked her doctor for this surgery. When asking to get her tubes tied, Olivia Downs, 22, says that her doctor refused and instead argued that she may change her mind and so shouldn’t have something so permanent done.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Chip Chick

Chip Chick

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Lifestyle, tech, and true crime content for women.

 https://www.chipchick.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy