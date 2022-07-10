ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

20 Surprising Facts About Elon Musk

By Jenny Cohen
FinanceBuzz
FinanceBuzz
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PnFE0_0gaO5pQO00

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

Elon Musk is an outspoken and charismatic CEO, a role that is rarely seen as flashy at most companies. Then again, most companies aren’t electric car pioneers like Tesla or space exploration companies like SpaceX.

Despite Musk’s fame, there are things you likely do not know about the world’s richest person, including using many of the strategies the 1% use to deal with inflation. Here are 20 of them.

He almost sold Tesla to Google

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WOEj6_0gaO5pQO00

At a dire time in Tesla’s history, Musk reached out to Google CEO Larry Page about buying the failing car company, according to Ashlee Vance's book "Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future."

The two allegedly initially agreed in 2013 to a sale price of $6 billion, but it never came to be.

He dropped out of Stanford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q9M2i_0gaO5pQO00

Musk lasted two days at Stanford before dropping out of school. He was there initially to pursue a doctorate in physics.

Instead, he left the school to start up his first company, Zip2, which he sold four years later for more than $300 million.

He owns a James Bond car

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zaU4U_0gaO5pQO00

In 2013, Musk bought a Lotus Esprit for almost $1 million. Why so much? Because it was a 1976 version that had been fixed up to become an underwater car for James Bond in the movie “The Spy Who Loved Me.”

Musk later admitted that he used the car for inspiration when designing his Tesla Cybertruck.

He has lots of kids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wP6NH_0gaO5pQO00

Musk has seven children — five with his ex-wife, Justine, and two with the musician Grimes. He also had a son, Nevada, who died of SIDS in 2002.

In an interview with "The Wall Street Journal" in 2021, he said civilization is going to crumble if people don’t have more children. “I'm trying to set a good example. Yeah. Got to practice what I preach,” he said.

He’s made cameos in movies and TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EPgiI_0gaO5pQO00

Yes, Musk has an IMDb page. His first cameo was in the 2010 movie “Iron Man 2” and he played himself on TV’s “The Big Bang Theory.”

And if live-action isn’t your thing, Musk has also become a cartoon version of himself in “The Simpsons,” “South Park,” and “Rick and Morty.”

He provided inspiration for Tony Stark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43RufF_0gaO5pQO00

When Robert Downey Jr. was preparing for his role as Tony Stark in “Iron Man,” he turned to Musk for some inspiration.

The two men met and Musk helped Downey add some mannerisms to his version of Stark that made the movies extra exciting.

He’s from South Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QwcRO_0gaO5pQO00

Musk was born in South Africa and lived there until he was 17. His family then moved to Canada, and he started his collegiate career at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario.

He used to work at PayPal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SsVlh_0gaO5pQO00

Musk co-founded X.com, an online bank that merged with another company to form PayPal. The ecommerce company eBay bought PayPal in 2002 for $1.5 billion. Musk, who was one of PayPal’s largest shareholders, made at least $175 million on the deal.

He’s the richest person in the world

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pG8s1_0gaO5pQO00

Musk’s ventures have made him very, very rich. He currently sits atop the list of the richest people in the world, with an estimated wealth of more than $200 billion. Yes, billion.

His estimated worth has fluctuated recently due to changes in the stock market, as some of his wealth is tied up in shares of Tesla.

He wasn’t the founder of Tesla

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EGBIJ_0gaO5pQO00

Musk’s most successful venture may be Tesla, but the company wasn’t his idea. Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning founded the company in 2003 and brought Musk and his money aboard a year later.

Musk invested $6.35 million in Tesla’s first round of venture funding in 2004. He’s now CEO of the company.

He used his PayPal money to create SpaceX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zuxVS_0gaO5pQO00

Musk created SpaceX in 2002 and the aerospace company now launches spacecraft to the International Space Station with both supplies and astronauts.

Musk was able to start the company with $100 million he earned when eBay acquired PayPal.

He inspired the creation of a solar-energy company

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2De44v_0gaO5pQO00

SolarCity was founded in 2006 by two of Musk’s cousins, Peter and Lyndon Rive, and Musk invested $10 million into the company early on. He also held a seat on the company’s board.

Tesla eventually acquired the solar company in 2016 for $2.6 billion and rebranded it as Tesla Energy.

He named his son after a comic book character

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jMGtb_0gaO5pQO00

Musk’s son Xavier has a special inspiration for his name: Comic book character Professor Xavier of Marvel’s X-Men. “One of my sons is named Xavier, after Professor X!” he confirmed in a 2017 tweet.

He has Asperger’s syndrome

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZiAOO_0gaO5pQO00

The tech mogul has been diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, a milder form of autism with characteristics such as a detailed focus on topics of interest and difficulty with social interactions.

In 2022, he described growing up with the syndrome: “I think everyone's experience is going to be somewhat different, but I guess for me, the social cues were not intuitive. I was just very bookish and I didn't understand these.”

His mom is a model

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xVYsU_0gaO5pQO00

Maye Musk is currently a model and has the distinction of being the oldest "Sports Illustrated" swimsuit cover model. She was 74 years old when she made this year’s cover.

She’s also a model for the Covergirl makeup brand.

He’s been tweeting for a while

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hKj6d_0gaO5pQO00

Musk has been in the news lately for trying to buy Twitter, but the social networking site isn’t a recent interest of his.

He actually joined Twitter in June 2009, and there have been many of Musk’s infamous tweets to review in the years since.

He founded The Boring Company

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19u8QH_0gaO5pQO00

No, The Boring Company isn’t some dull venture. It’s actually a company that’s finding a way to bore tunnels underground that can transport people and goods more quickly than surface roads with traffic.

His does not take a salary at Tesla

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DNMUD_0gaO5pQO00

Musk’s wealth is based on stocks and his ownership of companies. But how much does he actually make as CEO of Tesla? According to a company statement, he takes no salary.

His Tesla is in space

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T2uT1_0gaO5pQO00

In 2018, SpaceX launched one of its Falcon Heavy rockets into space with a very unusual cargo: a Tesla Roadster. The car was purchased by Musk and is currently still floating in space.

He created a video game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OHY8W_0gaO5pQO00

When Musk was 12 years old, he created the video game Blastar. He ended up selling it to a computer magazine in 1984 for $500.

Bottom line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=252wSJ_0gaO5pQO00

Elon Musk is an interesting character and entrepreneur. Investors and non-investors alike have to be ready for everything from Musk’s comments about politics, how to prepare for the next recession, and his musings on anything else.

Comments / 0

Related
FinanceBuzz

12 Big Businesses You'll Be Surprised to Learn That Amazon Owns

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Amazon...
BUSINESS
FinanceBuzz

Are We in a Bear Market? Here's How to Tell

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Investors...
STOCKS
FinanceBuzz

Pet Ownership Statistics [2022]: 10 Surprising Facts

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Pet...
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
FinanceBuzz

8 Good Reasons You Should Avoid Shopping on Prime Day

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Amazon’s...
SHOPPING
FinanceBuzz

10 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought and Sold

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Warren...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maye Musk
Person
Marc Tarpenning
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Martin Eberhard
FinanceBuzz

10 Incredible Japanese Whiskies That Are Worth the Splurge

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Japanese...
DRINKS
FinanceBuzz

15 Insanely Budget-Friendly Costco Deals This July 4th

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Soaking...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Roadster#Quest#Stanford#Lotus Esprit
FinanceBuzz

How Much Does It Cost to Charge a Tesla? (And is It Worth It?)

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Electric...
CARS
FinanceBuzz

What are the Benefits of an LLC (and Should You Form One)?

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. As...
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
FinanceBuzz

14 Sneaky Shopping Secrets Target May Not Want You to Know

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Target...
SHOPPING
FinanceBuzz

14 Summer Food Festivals Worth the Cost of Travel

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Warm...
CHICAGO, IL
FinanceBuzz

You Can Add Bitcoin to Your 401(k) Now ... But Should You?

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Fidelity...
MARKETS
FinanceBuzz

FinanceBuzz

98
Followers
999
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

FinanceBuzz is a personal finance brand on a mission to democratize financial independence. We believe that nobody should feel limited in their lifestyle or happiness because of the burden or absence of money.

 https://financebuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy