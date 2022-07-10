Photos: Bear Lake Days rings in summer season

“Of all the places around the globe, the waters of northern Lake Michigan are some of the finest cruising waters to be had anywhere,” remarked Fred J. Peterson of the famed shipbuilding firm, Peterson Builders, Inc. of Sturgeon Bay, Wis. Right here, West Grand Traverse Bay has long been a magnet for boats. The first ones came bringing newcomers and supplies to the region in the 1800s. In fact, it was May 1839 when Reverend John Fleming and Reverend Peter Dougherty came here, arriving at the little cove known as Mission Harbor. They had come by boat from Mackinac, where they had spent the previous winter and had now come for the purpose of establishing a mission.
