ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Community addresses Peoria City Council over gun violence

By Ashley Daniels
hoiabc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Lifelong Peorians and local organizations like the NAACP attended a special Saturday meeting at city hall to address issues related to gun violence in the area. Following the...

www.hoiabc.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hoiabc.com

Peoria City Council to discuss violence prevention funds next week

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Next Tuesday Peoria City Council will discuss violence reduction funds. This comes after weeks of arguing over how to spend it and which groups to partner with. The council was surprisingly quiet Tuesday night after weeks of obvious and public disagreement about how the...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Tazewell County emergency response getting a modern upgrade

TAZEWELL COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Tazewell County will soon upgrade it’s emergency radio system, aiming to create more efficient response times. Tech support for the current system ended five years ago, forcing fire and police departments to keep it maintained themselves. Tazewell was also the last county in the surrounding area to not use the same system as those around it. At the end of 2020, the Tazewell Emergency Telephone System Board, or ETSB, signed a contract with Motorola to bring all of its departments onto that same system, called ‘Starcom21,’ making it easier to speak with first responders outside the county.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

What’s next for Peoria’s Carl Cannon?

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Park District will be celebrating Carl Cannon’s many years of service and achievements with a news conference on Wednesday, July 13 at the Noble Center. Park District Executive Director Emily Cahill said in a release that Cannon officially retired on June 30, after 21...
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
hoiabc.com

Kids get the chance to be a first responder for a night in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The annual Central Illinois Emergency Expo brought eager crowds out to the Shoppes at Grand Prairie Tuesday night. Children and adults had the chance to get an up close and personal look at what it’s like to be a first responder. The free expo...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Central Illinois emergency expo could serve as effective recruiting event

PEORIA, Ill — It’s gotten more and more difficult to find qualified staff in many workplaces, including those which involve emergency response. An event planned for Tuesday in Peoria might help with that, at least for the longer term. The Central Illinois Emergency Expo is scheduled Tuesday in...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Carl Cannon to retire from Peoria Park District

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After 21 years of service, Peoria Park District’s Carl Cannon is retiring. The announcement came from Peoria Park District Executive Director Emily Cahill Monday morning, saying a press conference is set for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate Cannon and everything he has contributed to the district.
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#City Hall#Cure Violence#Violent Crime#Peoria City Council#Abc#State Of Emergency
hoiabc.com

Parking break idea never makes it to a vote in Bloomington

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -Bloomington city council never did vote on the idea Monday night after several questions came up about repeat parking ticket offenders, more than 50 of them, and whether they should have to pay. Under the proposal, the Bloomington would have accepted a partial payment on...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

One election ends officially Wednesday, another cycle begins

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Official results from the 2022 Illinois Primary Elections will be canvassed Wednesday, but the cycle is already beginning for the General Election in four months time. The final ballot update in Peoria County was posted Tuesday afternoon, 14 days after Election Day. Mail-in ballots...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Domestic violence cases up, but calls to police down, study says

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - New research shows the number of domestic violence calls is up in Illinois this year, building off of the highest data ever seen during the pandemic. But the number of survivors reaching out to police overall is seeing a different trend. The Network: Advocating Against...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man indicted for June murder

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted for the murder of Michael Davis Jr. Tuesday. According to court records, 41-year-old Rev I. Blakes has been indicted for three counts of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Police identified Blackes as a suspect...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NAACP
Central Illinois Proud

Tazewell County State’s Attorney officially resigning

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday, Tazewell County State’s Attorney Stewart Umholtz officially filed his letter of resignation, meaning the position of Tazewell County State’s Attorney will be on the 2022 General Election ballot in November. In his resignation letter, Umholtz said he was the only candidate...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Darren Bailey visits Morton Monday

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Republican Candidate for Illinois Governor, Darren Bailey, visited Morton Monday evening. Bailey spoke at the Idlewood Park Amphitheater, hosted by the Tazewell County Republican Women. Here was Bailey’s reaction to the assault rifle ban. “There’s no need for any more laws, every one...
MORTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Juveniles arrested after fight at the Pere Marquette

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A group of juveniles has been arrested after a fight at the Pere Marquette Sunday. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, officers responded to a large fight involving 40 juveniles at approximately 7:58 p.m. The fight occurred during a birthday party in...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin rejects amended Sidewalk Snow Removal Policy

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin City Council rejected the amendment to its Sidewalk Snow Removal Policy Monday. The council rejected the amendment five to two, with council members Hohimer and Cloyd being the votes for the amendment. The amendment would have required property owners to remove snow and ice...
PEKIN, IL
1470 WMBD

Juveniles arrested after downtown hotel fight

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say several juveniles were arrested when a fight broke out at a downtown hotel over the weekend. A police spokesperson says the juveniles face charges including Battery and Resisting Arrest. 25 News reports the fight was reported at 7:58 p.m. Saturday at the Hotel...
PEORIA, IL
977wmoi.com

Two New Health Clinics Coming to Galesburg Community

Two new healthcare clinics moving into the Galesburg market will offer medical services to local communities’ shares Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer:. “One is Graham Health System, which they are based in Canton and are a leader in healthcare in Central and Western Illinois. They have been around for a long, long time. Their new clinic is going to be opening on North Seminary Street in Galesburg. They will offer prompt care and walk-ins. They will be open seven days a week from 7 am to 7 pm. Then there is another clinic coming into the Galesburg area called Solvera Health. They are based out of Peoria. Their clinic is going to be located on South Soangetaha Road, just to the east of the I-74 interchange. They are planning to open very soon. They have a couple of physicians in there and so that will be another new health care option for the region. Lastly, there is a potential VA project on the horizon.”
GALESBURG, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy