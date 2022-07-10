ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, MS

Vietnam Knights M.C. presents U.S. flag to Vietnam veteran

By WLOX Staff
WLOX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, a motorcycle club by the name of Vietnam Knights traveled seven hours to present a U.S. flag to a veteran. Phillip LeCara couldn’t be present...

www.wlox.com

Comments / 0

Related
bogalusadailynews.com

Pan Am flight crashed 40 years ago, 6 Bogalusans could have been victims

Saturday marked the 40th anniversary of the horrific crash of Pan American Flight 759 out of New Orleans. On Friday, July 9, 1982, the Boeing 727 aircraft crashed shortly after lift-off from New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, after being forced down by a microburst storm mere minutes into its flight bound for Las Vegas, Nev. One hundred forty-four passengers and eight people on the ground were killed during the tragedy. The sole survivor was a 16-month-old baby. The crash had the highest number of aviation fatalities in 1982.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

Pass Christian artist paints casino mural

Happy Blueberry Muffin Day! On today's Coffee Talk, we celebrate with a "muffet" - like a buffet, but with muffins!. This week brings high rain chances thanks to a stalled front nearby along with a chance for a tropical system to form in the northern Gulf of Mexico. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Performing July 16th: Southern rocker Jimmy Hall at Ground Zero Blues Club

The Gulfport Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the the 2900 block of Martin Luther King JR Boulevard Monday evening. The Pearl River County Fire Marshal tells us they're working with other agencies in the meantime to borrow equipment. New air traffic control teaching simulator online...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

New air traffic control teaching simulator online at Keesler AFB

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Virtual training, on a vector to success. It’s what air traffic control students at Keesler Air Force Base are doing as they climb into a lofty career path. Five hundred students a year train in this program, and now a brand new ATC simulator has...
BILOXI, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, MS
Government
City
Washington, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Washington State
City
Long Beach, MS
WLOX

Stuff! features artists, musicians and shops

This year's annual Kroc and Roll Sunset Run is raising money to support healthy lifestyle and fitness programs and events. Coach Ramon Santiago has details. Fireworks safety tips from Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley. Updated: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT. |. Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley has some...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Brother of overdose victim honoring his sister

Back on her home track: Brittney Reese named GHS girls track, cross country coach. Three-time Olympic medalist Brittney Reese is back in Gulfport to lead the track program she was a part of almost 20 years ago, with a chance to compete again on her old stomping grounds from a different perspective.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Health group expands care in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Coastal Family Health Center is expanding its services with the opening of the team’s first pharmacy in Moss Point. A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Monday morning symbolically marked their first day. “Anytime you see the big scissors that look like they’re on steroids, it’s a...
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Memorial to hold vaccine event as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise in Mississippi and, according to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, “most of these are preventable.” Health officials say vaccination and boosters are still the best tool we have to protect people and communities from COVID-19. This week, Memorial Health is teaming up with the Gulfport NAACP branch to hold a community vaccination event where anyone 12 and older will be able to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.
GULFPORT, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veteran#War Veteran#Vietnam Knights#Korean#Wlox
WLOX

Biden: 'More has to be done' on guns

The sheriff says the death penalty is the harshest punishment the prosecution could push for in the case. 7-Eleven clerk killed in series of shootings at Calif. stores. Police say two people were killed and three wounded in robberies at six 7-Eleven stores. Team USA Olympic medalist attacked by man...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Women’s Resource Center sees recent increased activity

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -It’s business as usual at the Women’s Resource Center in Gulfport. Executive Director Susan Kremer Jones told us they were busy way before the Roe v. Wade decision was overturned. “Over the past 2-3 months we’ve seen a tremendous increase in women who come to...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Dr. Wendy Williams talks about back to school immunizations

The Gulfport Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the the 2900 block of Martin Luther King JR Boulevard Monday evening. The Pearl River County Fire Marshal tells us they're working with other agencies in the meantime to borrow equipment. New air traffic control teaching simulator online...
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Boater reports oil slick off Biloxi coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Coast Guard’s New Orleans sector is investigating an oil slick that was reported off the coast of Biloxi. The Sun Herald reported the oil slick was located near the Chandeleur Islands on Saturday, July 9. The Coast Guard was informed by a boater. The newspaper reported an oil slick […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
WLOX

Women and financial stress

The Gulfport Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the the 2900 block of Martin Luther King JR Boulevard Monday evening. The Pearl River County Fire Marshal tells us they're working with other agencies in the meantime to borrow equipment. New air traffic control teaching simulator online...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Moms Demand Action group pushes for gun safety laws

Casey Lawhon recalls the day his sister Raelan overdosed. Coastal Family Health has served South Mississippi for more than 40 years. It has operated in Moss Point for over two of those decades. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The road will be open to normal traffic between the hours of...
NOLA.com

New Orleans sisters killed in Mississippi Gulf Coast highway wreck

Two sisters from New Orleans were killed Saturday in a multi-vehicle wreck on U.S. 90 in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Dead are Elizabeth Kelley, 54, and Mary Kelley, 52, said Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. said. Witnesses at the site said the wreck involved four vehicles, two of which appeared...
WLOX

Fire station engulfed in flames

The Gulfport Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the the 2900 block of Martin Luther King JR Boulevard Monday evening. New air traffic control teaching simulator online at Keesler AFB. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Virtual training, on a vector to success. It’s what air traffic...
GULFPORT, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Biloxi, MS – US-90 & Myrtle St Reported Site of Injury Accident

The injured parties were treated at the scene by attending medical personnel. The identities of the crash victims were not provided in local reports. No additional information has been disclosed at this time. An ongoing crash investigation is underway. Our thoughts are with the injured victims and their families at...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Class of 2022 therapy dogs celebrate graduation in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - More therapy dogs have been added to the Visiting Pet Teams of South Mississippi to help brighten someone’s day. Saturday, the team had its graduation ceremony to celebrate the dogs’ accomplishments. Whether the dogs are visiting hospitals or nursing homes, the team said one trip makes a difference.
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy