Cops shoot NYC man Raul Hardy threatening to kill Gov. Hochul, ‘blow up’ the world: sources

NYPD officers shot and killed a Queens man who was threatening to kill the governor and other top officials, saying he was going to “blow up” the world Saturday evening, cops and sources said.

Police arrived at 205-17 116th Ave. in Cambria Heights shortly after 6 p.m. after they received multiple threatening 911 calls from the man, identified by sources as Raul Hardy.

Hardy, 60, said he would “change the government” by assassinating New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the “PD Chief,” and also threatened to “blow up” the world, according to police and law enforcement sources.

“He clearly stated that he was going to blow the head off of the first police officers that he saw,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said at a news conference at the scene.

“A short time later he made another 911 call and he basically reiterated the same thing.”

A large group of uniformed officers responded to the call, parked down the street and walked to Hardy’s house with guns drawn, Maddrey said.

Onlookers near the scene where a 60-year-old man was shot and taken into custody after threatening to kill Governor Hochul and other officials.

The suspect emerged from the house, answered police by name and refused to show his hands and cooperate with their instructions, according to officials.

Hardy then opened fire on the officers, prompting six cops to fire back, police said.

“There was a high volume of rounds fired tonight, probably north of 100,” Maddrey said.

After gunning down Hardy, police tried to perform CPR and administer life saving measures, according to Maddrey. The suspect was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police investigate the scene where Raul Hardy was shot, taken into custody.

A cousin of Hardy’s told The Post he came to the crime scene after getting a call from another relative who warned that his aunt was in trouble.

His cousin in Washington called me. He told me to go over to my aunt’s house because we think [Hardy] was possibly shot,” said Brian Ware, 56.

“All my life I’ve known him to live there,” Ware said. “Never knew him to have any guns.”

Hardy, who sources said has multiple prior domestic incident arrests, did landscaping work, according to his cousin.

Raul Hardy was allegedly threatening to “blow up” the world.

No officers were wounded, police said.

“This is the danger, the inherent danger that members of this department face, Hadley said, adding cops “unfortunately” had to use their weapons.

“We never want to see that happen,” he said.

