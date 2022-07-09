ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Bristol Beach Bash postponed

By BRISTOL HERALD COURIER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bristol Beach Bash scheduled for Saturday night at Gene Malcolm Stadium has been postponed due to poor weather conditions....

Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bristol: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Wednesday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
BRISTOL, TN
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
BRISTOL, VA
Supervisors: Roundabout is not an option

Washington County’s Board of Supervisors urged the Virginia Department of Transpiration on Tuesday to consider an alternative to a roundabout at the junction of U.S. 58 and U.S. 11 in Abingdon. The board passed a motion in favor of realigning those two major highways at the busy junction near...
ABINGDON, VA
Bristol, Tennessee moves forward with plans for pickleball complex

BRISTOL, Tenn. – A plan to build a 12-court pickleball park in Bristol, Tennessee is becoming a reality. The Bristol Tennessee City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday to enter a public-private partnership and lease agreement with the owners of the Bristol SportsPlex, a move which will allow the city to build the park on a two-acre parcel of land on Bluff City Highway adjacent to the SportsPlex.
BRISTOL, TN
City
Bristol, VA
Two Duck Donut locations planned in the Tri-Cities

Duck Donuts is coming to the Tri-Cities. The company that began in Duck, North Carolina in 2006 said Bristol, Tennessee was one of 19 new locations for the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based company with more than 100 locations. “We’re very excited to welcome our newest franchise partners to the Duck Donuts family...
BRISTOL, TN
WATSON | Midnight at the Casino

When I pulled into the parking lot of the new Bristol Casino just after 11 p.m. Friday night, it looked the same as when I left shortly before the doors officially opened for customers at 12:30 p.m. — packed out. I knew the casino would likely be busy its...
BRISTOL, VA
Pageantry of Virginia Highlands Festival to return July 22-29

Organizers of the Virginia Highlands Festival thanked the Abingdon Town Council for its ongoing support during Monday’s Town Council meeting. This year’s Virginia Highlands Festival will be held July 22 through 29. Deidre Cole, the director of the festival, promised “the pageantry” of the festival will return this...
ABINGDON, VA
City turns to apartments to develop Falls property

BRISTOL, Va. – City leaders on Tuesday approved a plan to build a $30 million apartment complex in the center of The Falls commercial development. The City Council voted 4—1 to approve a special use permit by Falls Development LLC of Birmingham, Ala., a division of Blackwater Development, to create a six-building complex on 10 acres the firm owns.
BRISTOL, VA
One person found dead at South Holston boat ramp

One person died at South Holston Lake over the weekend apparently while unloading a boat at an area boat ramp. On Sunday, at 6:49 a.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the boat ramp on Highway 421 in Bristol, Tennessee regarding a person believed to have fallen in the lake while unloading a boat.
BRISTOL, TN
Site for new elementary school is beginning to take shape

BRISTOL, Va. – The transformation of the Van Pelt Elementary campus to accommodate a new city intermediate school is well underway with more milestones planned next week. In the 35 days since the formal groundbreaking ceremony occurred, a temporary construction fence has been installed around the site where it will be built, trees are being removed, work to carve out a new access road along the backside of Suncrest Park is starting, the former driver’s education observation tower has been removed and playground equipment relocated.
BRISTOL, VA
Hurley man killed in crash

A Hurley, Virginia man is dead following a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Buchanan County. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Ronald Lee Dave Stacy, 34, of Hurley, Virginia, died when his 1986 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck ran off the right side of Route 460 and struck a guardrail. Stacy was traveling west at around 11:23 Saturday evening when the accident occurred.
HURLEY, VA
RAMSEY | Tri-state Beef Cattle Conference to be held Aug. 4 in Blountville, Tenn.

The 14th annual Tri-State Beef Cattle conference will be held at the Ron Ramsey Regional Ag Center in Blountville, Tennessee on August 4th. This year’s conference will address topics of interest to both stocker and cow-calf producers. The conference will be a one-day event and will include educational sessions covering such topics as stocker health, finished cattle price transparency legislation, beef cattle outlook, knowing where you stand on profitability, and antibiotic prescription requirements. There will once again be virtual tours of operations from each of the three states and then a time of questions and answers with the producers themselves. “This year’s conference will be one that should add dollars to your bottom line whether you run a stocker or a cow-calf operation,” stated Dr. Andrew Griffith, University of Tennessee Extension Associate Professor and Extension Livestock Economist.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WATCH NOW: Carrier, Henderson Motorsports still celebrating victory

ABINGDON, Va. – The messages just keep on coming for Chris Carrier. Over the past four days, the Bristol, Tennessee, native said he has received more 200 texts, emails, phone calls and interview requests. “It’s been a humbling experience,” Carrier said. “A lot of people respect what we’ve accomplished.”...
ABINGDON, VA
GAVIN CROSS PATH TO THE PROS: From Bristol to Blacksburg to the big leagues. Kevin Barker did it. Gavin Cross hopes to.

Being a radio and television analyst for the Toronto Blue Jays keeps Kevin Barker plenty busy, but he still finds time to check in on the baseball program at Virginia Tech. He can’t help but notice on those occasions when scanning information on his old school the numerous highlights and exploits of superstar slugger Gavin Cross.
BLACKSBURG, VA

