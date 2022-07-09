ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

Call police if you witness any animal cruelty or abuse

By Pamela Benn
islandernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent issue of Islander News, I was glad to see an article addressing animal abuse and cruelty, which has been occurring on Key Biscayne for over a year. There are actually two documented cases on file with the KB Police Department. One is from August 2021, involving the case...

www.islandernews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Woman sought, accused of stealing $50K in cash, jewelry from Las Olas apartment

MIAMI - A woman is being sought by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department after being accused of stealing more than $50,000 worth of valuables from a man's apartment. Surveillance cameras show the victim and the woman walking into the apartment building in the 500 block of East Las Olas Boulevard. Then, a while later, they show the woman leaving the building by herself. Police said it happened on Friday, June 10, 2022. Here is what detectives said about the incident:  "Preliminary investigation has revealed that an unknown suspect stole two of the victim's designer watches, his iPhone 12 Pro, his wallet, and $1,000.00 cash while inside of his home. The victim and the suspect came back to his residence at approximately 1:30 am after being out on East Las Olas Boulevard. The total loss to the victim is approximately $52,500.00."The suspect is approximately 5'4" tall, and approximately 120 lbs. She can be seen in the video wearing a white shirt, black pants, black shoes, and carrying a black purse. Authorities said the suspect may also have a neck tattoo. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call police at 954-828-6070.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Key Biscayne, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Miami, FL
City
Key Biscayne, FL
City
Kendall, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Search for armed fugitives continues in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – Several law enforcement agencies are searching for fugitives on Tuesday afternoon in Broward County. Detective Peter Patton, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department, asked the public to avoid the area of State Road 7, south of Interstate 595. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office saw...
DAVIE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Shooting#Guns#Cat#Pets#Islander News#The Kb Police Department#The Kendal Police#The Village Council
Click10.com

Man accused of killing animals with a pellet gun in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – A man used a pellet gun to kill animals in Hialeah Gardens, police said. Business owners and neighboring residents found dead ducks, iguanas, ibises, and other animals. Eventually, surveillance video helped them solve the mystery. Investigators identified the culprit as Redy Diaz Laurencio. While Florida...
HIALEAH GARDENS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
Click10.com

2 men accused of illegally dumping load at Medley business

MEDLEY, Fla. – Two men were arrested last week on accusations of illegal dumping at a construction business in Medley. According to Medley police, they received a phone call Friday regarding the illegal dumping and officers met with the victim who provided them with photos of the incident. Police...
MEDLEY, FL
CBS Miami

CBS4 Exclusive: Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez talks about priorities

DORAL - In his first interview since returning as Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Freddy Ramirez speaks with CBS4 about his priorities and goals looking ahead."It is who I am," he said in an exclusive interview with CBS4's Peter D'Oench. "I have never felt like I have been somewhere. This is my identity. This uniform, this department, my police family, my community."The 51-year-old Ramirez, who has been with Miami-Dade Police since 1995, had been Miami-Dade Police Director for two years until February when he became the county's chief public safety officer and George Perez became Interim Police Director.Last week,...
DORAL, FL
treasurecoast.com

Miami Trio arrested after attempted robbery at the Treasure Coast Mall

Miami Trio arrested after attempted robbery at the Treasure Coast Mall. Jensen Beach, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-The Martin County Sheriff is reporting that a trio of young woman from Miami drove all the way up to the Jensen Beach Mall to rob and ended up getting caught and shoeless. It’s a long...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy