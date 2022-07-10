ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

3 Activists Protesting For Reproductive Rights Before Roe v. Wade Enacted, After Its Reversal Decades Later

By Brittany Toolis
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Oklahoma women are taking up the battle to gain abortion access for a second time in their lives. They first marched in the 1960s and 1970s. Now, they're taking their cause to the streets again. Emotions began flooding back after they saw the writing on the wall for...

Missy McKim
3d ago

Moral of the story: DON’T KILL YOUR BABY!!! It very simple, really………what’s not to understand????

Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Forced to Travel Out of State for Abortion After Roe Reversal

A 10-year-old Ohio girl had to travel out of state to undergo an abortion after she was referred by a child abuse doctor following the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal, the Indianapolis Star reports. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indianapolis, told the newspaper she was the one to take the call from a colleague in Ohio seeking urgent help for the girl, who was six weeks and three days pregnant when the state’s six-week abortion ban suddenly took effect. The girl rushed to get the procedure done in Indiana, which is also expected to severely restrict or ban abortions in the next few weeks after the Supreme Court’s ruling. For now, while the procedure is still legal in Indiana, providers say they’ve seen a surge in patients coming from Kentucky and Ohio. “It’s hard to imagine that in just a few short weeks we will have no ability to provide that care,” Bernard was quoted saying.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Army medic goes viral for attack on Roe v Wade decision: ‘How am I supposed to support this country’

A US army medic has publicly slammed the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade, which affirmed the right to abortion care for the past 50 years, in a viral video. The medic’s lament, posted just hours after the court’s judgement on 24 June, has only now gone viral after it was shared by alt-right conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec on Twitter.
MILITARY
People

10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Travels to Indiana for Abortion After SCOTUS Overturns Roe v. Wade

The growing strain on reproductive rights is significantly impacting the country's remaining abortion providers. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indianapolis, told The Cincinnati Enquirer that she terminated a pregnancy for a 10-year-old girl who traveled from Ohio following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion.
INDIANA STATE
Refinery29

Accutane Users Are “Terrified” In The Wake Of Roe v. Wade Reversal

As we live through the scary and uncertain time following the Roe v. Wade reversal, women across the country are concerned about how the ruling might affect their access to abortion, birth control, and, now, skin-care medication like Accutane. Accutane, also referred to as isotretinoin (Accutane is the brand name...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Student claims Florida college blocked her application because she’s gay

A Christian college in southern Florida has been criticised by social media users after an applicant said she was rejected because of her sexuality.Posting to TikTok on Friday, user @giannapalmo said in a text caption to a video, “when ur floridian college decides to not take u anymore bc ur gay”.She followed-up by identifying the institution as Palm Beach Atlantic University (PBA), a private Christian college, who denied the claims and allegedly blocked her on Instagram.Gianna said in a TikTok that she was contacted by the college two weeks ago about needing to have a “meeting with me regarding my...
COLLEGES
POPSUGAR

Rita Moreno Reflects on Her Botched Abortion in Wake of Roe v. Wade Being Overturned

Shortly after the news that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade broke, EGOT winner. opened up to Variety about her botched abortion in the pre-Roe v. Wade era. The 90-year-old actor shared that her then boyfriend, Marlon Brando, found a doctor to perform an abortion for her while they were dating. However, the procedure wasn't done correctly, leaving Moreno bleeding in the aftermath.
CELEBRITIES
WebMD

Reversal of Roe V. Wade May Go Well Beyond Abortion

June 24, 2022 -- Kami, a mother of one daughter in central Texas, lost three pregnancies in 2008. The third one nearly killed her. The embryo became implanted in one of the fallopian tubes connecting her ovaries to her uterus. Because fallopian tubes can't stretch to accommodate a fetus, patients must undergo surgery to remove the embryo before the tube ruptures, which can cause internal bleeding and death.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

CatholicVote launches $3 million midterm ad campaign aimed at kicking Catholic Democrats out of office

A political ad released this week targets a Catholic politician for not speaking out about the vandalism and violence against pro-life pregnancy centers and Catholic churches. The ad attacks Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, for doing "nothing" while churches are "firebombed" and "radical liberals are acting like terrorists," and it's only the first commercial of its kind in a larger campaign from CatholicVote aiming to call out self-proclaimed Catholics, many in the Democratic Party, for not being in line with Catholic teaching.
RELIGION
Glamour

Lizzo and Live Nation Donate $1 Million to Abortion Funds After SCOTUS Overturns Roe v. Wade

Lizzo is taking action after the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade. On June 24, the “Grrls” rapper announced that she has partnered with Live Nation to donate a total of one million dollars to Planned Parenthood and other abortion funds in the wake of the court's distressing attack on body autonomy and human rights. In a TikTok video announcing her pledge, Lizzo revealed that she will personally be donating $500,000 to various organizations while the entertainment company agreed to match that amount.
CONGRESS & COURTS

