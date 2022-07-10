ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyChamplainValley.com

Mayor’s Cup Regatta in Plattsburgh sees high turnout with Canadian border now open

By Sam Israel
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DyYxq_0gaO1bSI00

The Mayor’s Cup Regatta is a sailing tradition in Plattsburgh. The competition has been around since 1978 and attracts skippers from all across the region. From live music, to cornhole to sailboat races, the Mayor’s Cup Regatta is back in full swing this year.

“You couldn’t ask for a nicer day or venue I mean it’s gorgeous out here,” says Plattsburgh resident Tad Siemerling.


The Regatta has traditionally been held in Trinity Park but was moved to Plattsburgh City beach last year.

“We thought there were so many other locations so why don’t we try the beach,” says Mayor’s Cup Festival Chair Sue Leblanc-Durocher.

Those at the beach were not disappointed including children like Jenna Davidson.

“I love it,” says Davidson.

“This year, you look around and the beach is almost full,” says Plattsburgh City Mayor Christopher Rosenquest. “It’s nice to see.”

Plattsburgh City Beach is the longest freshwater beach in the US. Since Lake Champlain runs through Canada, Canadian racers are able to sail to Plattsburgh where they can race in the Mayor’s Cup Regatta.

After being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the festival returned last year. But Mayor’s Cup Festival Chair Sue Leblanc-Durocher says. something was missing.

“You see so many Canadians boats and they’ve been sealed up for almost three years,” Leblanc-Durocher says.

Leblanc-Durocher says 50% of beachgoers are from Canada. Those in Plattsburgh are happy to see the Canadian border reopen.

And neighbors from the north are happy to be back in the North Country.

“We feel at home here, everyone’s so friendly,” says Montreal resident Mary Borsellino.

Canadian visitors tell me they’ve been wanting to come down for awhile.

“We usually come down once a year,” says Montreal resident John Davidson. “Now that it’s opened, we rented a hotel for a couple of days to come see the beach.”

Plattsburgh residents say they don’t take days like these for granted.

“We look forward to the summer times in our community,” Rosenquest says. “It’s a long winter and when the summer does come, we got to relish days like this.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Mayor's Cup Regatta and Festival returns full-scale

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The 45th annual Mayor’s Cup Regatta and Festival returned this year in full-swing thanks to the re-opening of the Canadian border. With the border open, people like Jessica Iafigola, from Montreal, can celebrate her 40th birthday in Plattsburgh. “We haven’t been in two years so...
miltonindependent.com

Tickets for Amtrak's new Ethan Allen Express service between Burlington and New York City are now available

Amtrak, in conjunction with the Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT), is now selling Ethan Allen Express tickets for daily travel between Burlington and New York City including new stops in Vergennes and Middlebury, via Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app, Amtrak ticket desks and kiosks, and through 1-800-USA-RAIL. The extended service will...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

‘Antiques Roadshow’ makes first-ever Vermont stop

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - “Antiques Roadshow” visited Vermont Tuesday for the first time since the popular PBS show began over 25 years ago. Thousands of people from all over New England turned out at Shelburne Museum to see if they have a million-dollar item. Tent after tent, relic...
SHELBURNE, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Border#Regatta#Mayor#Canada#Vehicles#Canadians
sevendaysvt

Four New Vermont Food Trucks and Trailers Fuel Summer Fun

For chefs, food trucks and trailers offer a lower-cost way to put up a shingle and test out menu concepts. For customers, the fresh batch of mobile kitchens that sprouts every year delivers new, delicious ways to support local culinary entrepreneurs. The quartet below includes cooks of all ages with...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

What visiting F-35 fighter jets from Florida will mean in Vermont

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - F-35s from Florida are training in Vermont. It comes as nearly half the Vermont fleet is deployed overseas and a lull in the flight schedule has given people living around the airport a reprieve from the noisy jets. Ten F-35s and 125 support staff from...
VERMONT STATE
getnews.info

Mahoney Chiropractic Group Expands to a New Office Location, Welcomes Dr. Kenzie Mahoney to its List of Chiropractic Doctors

The new office location at Williston, VT and the introduction of Dr. Kenzie Mahoney to the team of chiropractors is in line with Mahoney Chiropractic Group’s commitment to providing top-notch chiropractic services in Vermont. Founded in 1986, Mahoney Chiropractic Group has consistently offered Americans in Vermont exceptional chiropractic services....
WILLISTON, VT
informnny.com

Forest Rangers find submerged ATV in Tupper Lake

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — An ATV was found dumped in Tupper Lake, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers. DEC stated that Forest Rangers DiCintio, O’Connor, and Praczkajlo were on boat patrol on Tupper Lake at 1:30 p.m. on July 7 when they found a submerged ATV near the shoreline. Rangers looked at the tracks and determined someone drove the vehicle off the railroad bed and down a 20-foot embankment.
TUPPER LAKE, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Antiques Roadshow visits Vermont

Shelburne, VT — Antiques Roadshow, a PBS TV show made it’s first ever visit to Vermont on Tuesday at the Shelburne Museum for an all-day appraisal event as part of the series’ 27th production tour. Around 3,000 visitors were expected and the line went all the way down Shelburne Road.
SHELBURNE, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

Catching flights and food trucks in Swanton

Children and adults turned out Sunday for the Franklin County Airport for the Franklin County Airport Food Truck Festival.   Organizers say the event embodies the spirit of summer. “My favorite part of the day is just seeing everybody here and enjoying the event and coming together” said Vice President of the Vermont Aviators Association.   […]
SWANTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Local drug store receives assembly citation

ROUSES POINT | On July 12, Cornerstone Drug & Gift Inc. received a New York State Assembly Citation from Assemblyman Billy Jones. Cornerstone Drug & Gift Inc. received this citation for its achievement of becoming one of eight pharmacies in New York to have received national accreditation to provide diabetes self-management education and support services.
ECONOMY
mychamplainvalley.com

Run with the Bulls…on Church Street

BURLINGTON- In Spain, the annual Running of the Bulls took place on Saturday for the first time three years because of COVID-19. Meanwhile in Burlington, a similar but less vicious version made its debut on Church Street. “The idea was that the running of the bulls in Spain is an...
BURLINGTON, VT
pfonline.com

American Plating Power Opens Vermont Facility

American Plating Power (Ft. Myers, Fla.) has announced the opening of a new facility in Williston, Vermont. This latest expansion comes on the heels of strong growth for the company. “We’re very pleased to announce the opening of a second new location in Williston, Vermont,” says Waasy Boddison, CEO of...
WILLISTON, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy