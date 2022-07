The Miami Heat have yet to put together a trade package that would allow them to acquire Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. Durant reportedly requested a trade from the Nets organization earlier in the offseason, and the Heat are seemingly included on his wish list of trade destinations. It’s unclear if the 12-time All-Star would suit up for Brooklyn in the 2022-23 season if the Nets were to not trade him before then.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO