28th annual Automobilia rolls into downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of Wichitans gathered downtown on Saturday for the 28th annual Automobilia car show.

Cars are lined up down Douglas Ave. from Hydraulic Ave. all the way to Emporia St. until 11 p.m. Automobilia CEO Josh Blick says the event is a good way to boost the local economy.

“We’re able to help local business owners,” Blick said. “They usually don’t get a lot of love in Wichita because they’re so far down on Douglas, and that’s why we go from Emporia all the way to Hydraulic Street.”

The show consists of four food courts and four stages for live music. A fireworks show is scheduled for 10:30 p.m.

