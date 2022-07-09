ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mets' Starling Marte: Set for tests on tight groin

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Marte will undergo tests on his tight left groin Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

MLB All-Star snub list highlighted by Mariners' Ty France and Dodgers' Freddie Freeman

One of the annual byproducts of the release of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game rosters is the list of lists of All-Star snubs. And let 2022 not disappoint, so let's look at those players, who despite making a compelling case to get to Dodger Stadium, find themselves -- at least at this point -- on the outside looking in.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves vs. Mets: Four things to know, prediction, how to watch as rivals meet with first place on the line

Mets: 53-33 Braves: 52-35 (1 1/2 GB) Last season the Mets spent more than 100 days in first place, the most ever by a team that finished the season with a losing record. Given their torrid start this year, I'm certain the Mets didn't anticipate going into Atlanta in mid July up only 1 1/2 games. They want to avoid a repeat of last season and taking care of business in head-to-head games is imperative.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: IL stint still in play

Marte noted Tuesday that he's showing improvement in his recovery from a left groin injury, but he doesn't expect to play in either of the remaining two games of the Mets' series in Atlanta, Deesha Thosar of FoxSports.com reports. Marte is out of the lineup Tuesday for the third day...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Out Sunday, gets MRI

Marte (groin) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins. Jeff McNeil will draw a start in right field for the series finale while Marte tends to the left groin injury that forced him out of Saturday's 5-4 win. According to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, Marte underwent an MRI on Sunday, but the results of those tests aren't yet available. The Mets hope to have an update on Marte's condition later Sunday, which should give fantasy managers a better sense of his status heading into the team's seven-game week in advance of the All-Star break.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Likely set for paternity leave

McNeil is expected to be placed on the paternity list prior to Monday's game in Atlanta, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The Mets have infielder Kramer Robertson up from Triple-A Syracuse as a member of the taxi squad, so he'll presumably be added to the roster Monday in a corresponding move if McNeil is deactivated. Assuming McNeil takes the maximum three days away from the team while on paternity leave, he would be in line to rejoin the Mets for their four-game series in Chicago that begins Thursday. McNeil's upcoming absence should open up more opportunities for Luis Guillorme at second base.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Stuart Fairchild: Receives call-up

Cincinnati recalled Fairchild from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Fairchild will be joining the Reds' active roster for the first time as a replacement in the outfield for Albert Almora, who was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. While Almora is on the shelf, the righty-hitting Fairchild could serve as a short-side platoon mate in the outfield for the lefty-hitting Tyler Naquin.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ender Inciarte
Person
Starling Marte
CBS Sports

Tigers' Kody Clemens: Sent to Triple-A

Clemens was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Clemens was 4-for-20 at the dish with two homers, three RBI, one stolen base and three runs scored through eight games in July, which includes Monday's twin bill. He'll be replaced on the big-league roster by Akil Baddoo.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Lacks definitive return timeline

Astros manager Dusty Baker said over the weekend that Brantley (shoulder) is without a timeline for a return, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Brantley became eligible to come off the 10-day injured list last Friday, but the 35-year-old apparently wasn't close to being activated. Baker has been notoriously evasive when asked about players' injuries this season, but he at least revealed that Brantley's aching right shoulder has been "slow to respond" since he landed on the IL on June 28. Brantley had been spotted running in the outfield Friday, but he has yet to resume any hitting activity, which will be the true barometer for the health of his shoulder. Fantasy managers shouldn't count on Brantley returning before the All-Star break, and more clarity on where he stands in his recovery may not come until the Astros reconvene after the Midsummer Classic.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Officially moves to injured list

Franco (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The 21-year-old is dealing with a hamate injury in his right wrist that could require surgery, with the resulting procedure expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks. Franco will be further evaluated Monday when the Rays return from their current road trip, which could bring more clarity regarding whether or not he'll need surgery. Taylor Walls is expected to take over as Tampa Bay's primary shortstop, while Yu Chang and Jonathan Aranda could also see increased playing time in Franco's absence.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Braves' Robinson Cano: Dealt to Atlanta

Cano was traded from San Diego to Atlanta on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Cano will join his third team of the season, as he was let go by the Mets in May before spending just under two months with the Padres. The 39-year-old appeared in 21 games at Triple-A El Paso over the last month and slashed .333/.375/.479 with three homers, 20 runs and 20 RBI. He should report to Triple-A Gwinnett to begin his time with his new organization.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Injured List
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Awaiting scan results

Tatis (wrist) underwent another scan and met with the surgeon who performed his surgery Monday, and an update on his status is expected to come Wednesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. The 23-year-old's rehab progress has been stalled while awaiting clearance to participate in full baseball activities, as he's been...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Edwin Uceta: Moves up from Triple-A

The Diamondbacks recalled Uceta from Triple-A Reno prior to Sunday's game against the Rockies. Arizona optioned right-handed reliever Sean Poppen to Triple-A to clear room on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for Uceta. The 24-year-old right-hander has previously made four relief appearances for Arizona this season, giving up five earned runs on seven hits and four walks over nine innings.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Tanner Scott: Notches 12th save

Scott walked one batter over a scoreless inning Sunday, striking out two and earning a save over the Mets. Scott bounced back quickly after he blew a save and was tagged with a loss against the Mets on Saturday. He threw 11 of 19 pitches for strikes, and the lone blemish on his final line came in the form of a two-out walk to Mark Canha. Scott has now converted 12 of 15 save chances on the year, though two of those blown opportunities have come in his last five outings. He's sporting a 4.04 ERA with a 54:22 K:BB through 35.2 frames.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: May get innings at 2B

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Marte may begin playing second base in a game prior to the All-Star break, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports. Marte has served as the designated hitter the last three weeks since a hamstring injury cropped up in mid-June. Lovullo said he'll try to get Marte an inning or two late in a game before the break but added there's a schedule mapped out to get him back on the field after the All-Star game. The discomfort Marte is feeling is much less than before, but the Diamondbacks remain cautious.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Surgery completed

Franco announced Tuesday via his personal Instagram account that he had successful surgery on his right wrist, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco is expected to require 5-to-8 weeks of recovery time after getting the procedure to repair a fractured hamate bone. Taylor Walls is expected to serve as the Rays' everyday shortstop while Franco is on the 10-day injured list.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Twins' Jose Miranda: Heads to bench Tuesday

Miranda is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Miranda is without a clear path to everyday playing time, but the Twins should continue to carve out a part-time role for the rookie while he's swinging a hot bat. Though he'll be on the bench Tuesday, Miranda had started in six of the Twins' past seven games while going 6-for-22 with two home runs, a double, two walks, seven RBI and three runs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Heading to injured list

The Astros placed Alvarez on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right hand inflammation. Alvarez missed some time with a right hand injury in mid-June and quickly returned to the lineup, but the issue has apparently worsened over the past few weeks. The 25-year-old's move to the IL on Sunday means he will be eligible to return coming out of the All-Star break July 21, though it remains to be seen if he's healthy enough to be reinstated at that point. Aledmys Diaz is the most likely candidate to see increased playing time during Alvarez's absence.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Not available Monday

Merrifield (toe) won't play in either end of Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. For the first time in 553 games, Merrifield will not be in the starting lineup for the Royals as he nurses a ligament injury to his right big toe. Merrifield owns a .240 average with five homers, 36 RBI, 45 runs and 14 stolen bases over 338 at-bats in 84 games this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy