Queens, NY

Mets' James McCann: Exits with left side discomfort

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

McCann left Saturday's game against the Marlins with discomfort in his left side and will...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

MLB All-Star snub list highlighted by Mariners' Ty France and Dodgers' Freddie Freeman

One of the annual byproducts of the release of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game rosters is the list of lists of All-Star snubs. And let 2022 not disappoint, so let's look at those players, who despite making a compelling case to get to Dodger Stadium, find themselves -- at least at this point -- on the outside looking in.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves vs. Mets: Four things to know, prediction, how to watch as rivals meet with first place on the line

Mets: 53-33 Braves: 52-35 (1 1/2 GB) Last season the Mets spent more than 100 days in first place, the most ever by a team that finished the season with a losing record. Given their torrid start this year, I'm certain the Mets didn't anticipate going into Atlanta in mid July up only 1 1/2 games. They want to avoid a repeat of last season and taking care of business in head-to-head games is imperative.
ATLANTA, GA
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
CBS Sports

Four Phillies players ineligible for series vs. Blue Jays in Toronto over COVID vaccination status

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski on Monday told reporters that four players have been placed on the restricted list because of their COVID vaccination status in advance of the team's upcoming two-game road series against the Toronto Blue Jays. According to Dombrowski, those four players ace right-hander Aaron Nola, catcher J.T. Realmuto, right-hander Kyle Gibson, and third baseman Alec Bohm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Stuart Fairchild: Receives call-up

Cincinnati recalled Fairchild from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Fairchild will be joining the Reds' active roster for the first time as a replacement in the outfield for Albert Almora, who was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. While Almora is on the shelf, the righty-hitting Fairchild could serve as a short-side platoon mate in the outfield for the lefty-hitting Tyler Naquin.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Placed on paternity list

McNeil was placed on the paternity list Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. As expected, McNeil will be away from the team for up to a few days while spending time with his family. Travis Jankowski (hand) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday and will replace McNeil on the active roster.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Awaiting scan results

Tatis (wrist) underwent another scan and met with the surgeon who performed his surgery Monday, and an update on his status is expected to come Wednesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. The 23-year-old's rehab progress has been stalled while awaiting clearance to participate in full baseball activities, as he's been...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Not available Monday

Merrifield (toe) won't play in either end of Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. For the first time in 553 games, Merrifield will not be in the starting lineup for the Royals as he nurses a ligament injury to his right big toe. Merrifield owns a .240 average with five homers, 36 RBI, 45 runs and 14 stolen bases over 338 at-bats in 84 games this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Tigers' Kody Clemens: Sent to Triple-A

Clemens was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Clemens was 4-for-20 at the dish with two homers, three RBI, one stolen base and three runs scored through eight games in July, which includes Monday's twin bill. He'll be replaced on the big-league roster by Akil Baddoo.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Tanner Scott: Notches 12th save

Scott walked one batter over a scoreless inning Sunday, striking out two and earning a save over the Mets. Scott bounced back quickly after he blew a save and was tagged with a loss against the Mets on Saturday. He threw 11 of 19 pitches for strikes, and the lone blemish on his final line came in the form of a two-out walk to Mark Canha. Scott has now converted 12 of 15 save chances on the year, though two of those blown opportunities have come in his last five outings. He's sporting a 4.04 ERA with a 54:22 K:BB through 35.2 frames.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Braves' Robinson Cano: Dealt to Atlanta

Cano was traded from San Diego to Atlanta on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Cano will join his third team of the season, as he was let go by the Mets in May before spending just under two months with the Padres. The 39-year-old appeared in 21 games at Triple-A El Paso over the last month and slashed .333/.375/.479 with three homers, 20 runs and 20 RBI. He should report to Triple-A Gwinnett to begin his time with his new organization.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Plays key role in win

Downs went 1-for-1 with an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Yankees. Downs scored the game-tying run as a pinch runner for J.D. Martinez in the eighth inning, then plated a run in the 10th inning with his first hit in the majors. He later came around to score the winning run on Alex Verdugo's single. Downs is up with the Red Sox after the team placed Christian Arroyo (groin) on the 10-day injured list Saturday. The rookie could get a start or two at third base pending the status of Rafael Devers (back), who didn't play Saturday and is expected to sit out Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Lacks definitive return timeline

Astros manager Dusty Baker said over the weekend that Brantley (shoulder) is without a timeline for a return, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Brantley became eligible to come off the 10-day injured list last Friday, but the 35-year-old apparently wasn't close to being activated. Baker has been notoriously evasive when asked about players' injuries this season, but he at least revealed that Brantley's aching right shoulder has been "slow to respond" since he landed on the IL on June 28. Brantley had been spotted running in the outfield Friday, but he has yet to resume any hitting activity, which will be the true barometer for the health of his shoulder. Fantasy managers shouldn't count on Brantley returning before the All-Star break, and more clarity on where he stands in his recovery may not come until the Astros reconvene after the Midsummer Classic.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Twins' Jose Miranda: Heads to bench Tuesday

Miranda is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Miranda is without a clear path to everyday playing time, but the Twins should continue to carve out a part-time role for the rookie while he's swinging a hot bat. Though he'll be on the bench Tuesday, Miranda had started in six of the Twins' past seven games while going 6-for-22 with two home runs, a double, two walks, seven RBI and three runs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Edwin Uceta: Moves up from Triple-A

The Diamondbacks recalled Uceta from Triple-A Reno prior to Sunday's game against the Rockies. Arizona optioned right-handed reliever Sean Poppen to Triple-A to clear room on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for Uceta. The 24-year-old right-hander has previously made four relief appearances for Arizona this season, giving up five earned runs on seven hits and four walks over nine innings.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Rene Pinto: Dropped from active roster

The Rays optioned Pinto to Triple-A Durham on Monday. Pinto was sent to the minors after Tampa Bay added another catcher to their ranks in Christian Bethancourt, whom the team acquired from the Athletics over the weekend. Though he had seemed to work his way into a timeshare behind the plate with Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) has been on the shelf, Pinto didn't perform well enough to stick around as a third backstop. Over his month-long stay with the big club, Pinto slashed .205/.225/.282 across 12 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Three hits in win

Thomas went 3-for-5 with a double in Monday's 4-3 win over the Giants. Thomas wasn't directly involved in run-scoring plays, but he was the only Diamondback with multiple hits in the contest. He hadn't posted a multi-hit effort since July 1, and he's now batting .237 (9-for-38) this month. The rookie outfielder owns a .250/.305/.408 slash line with seven home runs, 22 RBI, 28 runs scored, four stolen bases and eight doubles through 213 plate appearances.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: May get innings at 2B

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Marte may begin playing second base in a game prior to the All-Star break, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports. Marte has served as the designated hitter the last three weeks since a hamstring injury cropped up in mid-June. Lovullo said he'll try to get Marte an inning or two late in a game before the break but added there's a schedule mapped out to get him back on the field after the All-Star game. The discomfort Marte is feeling is much less than before, but the Diamondbacks remain cautious.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Braves' William Contreras: On bench Monday

Contreras is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets. Though he was named to the National League's All-Star team Sunday, Contreras remains a part-time player for Atlanta. With Travis d'Arnaud locked in as Atlanta's No. 1 catcher and with Marcell Ozuna secure as the team's everyday designated hitter now that the team is back to full strength in the outfield, Contreras could struggle to receive more than three or four starts during Atlanta's final seven games before the All-Star break.
ATLANTA, GA

