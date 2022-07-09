ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Available Saturday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Graterol (side) is available for Saturday's game against the Cubs,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

MLB All-Star snub list highlighted by Mariners' Ty France and Dodgers' Freddie Freeman

One of the annual byproducts of the release of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game rosters is the list of lists of All-Star snubs. And let 2022 not disappoint, so let's look at those players, who despite making a compelling case to get to Dodger Stadium, find themselves -- at least at this point -- on the outside looking in.
MLB
Yardbarker

Angels Insider Shares Just How Bad Things Have Gotten

Just when everybody thought that things couldn’t get any worse for the Los Angeles Angels, things got even worse. While the New York Yankees keep winning games, the Angels can’t seem to stop losing games. With their loss yesterday to the surging Baltimore Orioles, the Angels finished their...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Twins' Jose Miranda: Heads to bench Tuesday

Miranda is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Miranda is without a clear path to everyday playing time, but the Twins should continue to carve out a part-time role for the rookie while he's swinging a hot bat. Though he'll be on the bench Tuesday, Miranda had started in six of the Twins' past seven games while going 6-for-22 with two home runs, a double, two walks, seven RBI and three runs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Plays key role in win

Downs went 1-for-1 with an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Yankees. Downs scored the game-tying run as a pinch runner for J.D. Martinez in the eighth inning, then plated a run in the 10th inning with his first hit in the majors. He later came around to score the winning run on Alex Verdugo's single. Downs is up with the Red Sox after the team placed Christian Arroyo (groin) on the 10-day injured list Saturday. The rookie could get a start or two at third base pending the status of Rafael Devers (back), who didn't play Saturday and is expected to sit out Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Placed on paternity list

McNeil was placed on the paternity list Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. As expected, McNeil will be away from the team for up to a few days while spending time with his family. Travis Jankowski (hand) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday and will replace McNeil on the active roster.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Edwin Uceta: Moves up from Triple-A

The Diamondbacks recalled Uceta from Triple-A Reno prior to Sunday's game against the Rockies. Arizona optioned right-handed reliever Sean Poppen to Triple-A to clear room on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for Uceta. The 24-year-old right-hander has previously made four relief appearances for Arizona this season, giving up five earned runs on seven hits and four walks over nine innings.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brusdar Graterol
CBS Sports

Reds' Stuart Fairchild: Receives call-up

Cincinnati recalled Fairchild from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Fairchild will be joining the Reds' active roster for the first time as a replacement in the outfield for Albert Almora, who was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. While Almora is on the shelf, the righty-hitting Fairchild could serve as a short-side platoon mate in the outfield for the lefty-hitting Tyler Naquin.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Formally added to roster

The Rays added Bethancourt to the 26-man active roster ahead of Monday's game against the Red Sox. The Rays acquired Bethancourt from the Athletics on Saturday, but the team waited a couple days to make a corresponding transaction to create room for him on the active roster. With Rene Pinto heading to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Bethancourt is expected to step in as the No. 2 backstop behind Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) is on the injured list. The righty-hitting Bethancourt also picked up reps at first base and designated hitter during his time in Oakland and could make starts versus left-handed pitching at either spot for the platoon-happy Rays.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Awaiting scan results

Tatis (wrist) underwent another scan and met with the surgeon who performed his surgery Monday, and an update on his status is expected to come Wednesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. The 23-year-old's rehab progress has been stalled while awaiting clearance to participate in full baseball activities, as he's been...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Lacks definitive return timeline

Astros manager Dusty Baker said over the weekend that Brantley (shoulder) is without a timeline for a return, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Brantley became eligible to come off the 10-day injured list last Friday, but the 35-year-old apparently wasn't close to being activated. Baker has been notoriously evasive when asked about players' injuries this season, but he at least revealed that Brantley's aching right shoulder has been "slow to respond" since he landed on the IL on June 28. Brantley had been spotted running in the outfield Friday, but he has yet to resume any hitting activity, which will be the true barometer for the health of his shoulder. Fantasy managers shouldn't count on Brantley returning before the All-Star break, and more clarity on where he stands in his recovery may not come until the Astros reconvene after the Midsummer Classic.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Athletic
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Surgery completed

Franco announced Tuesday via his personal Instagram account that he had successful surgery on his right wrist, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco is expected to require 5-to-8 weeks of recovery time after getting the procedure to repair a fractured hamate bone. Taylor Walls is expected to serve as the Rays' everyday shortstop while Franco is on the 10-day injured list.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Officially moves to injured list

Franco (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The 21-year-old is dealing with a hamate injury in his right wrist that could require surgery, with the resulting procedure expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks. Franco will be further evaluated Monday when the Rays return from their current road trip, which could bring more clarity regarding whether or not he'll need surgery. Taylor Walls is expected to take over as Tampa Bay's primary shortstop, while Yu Chang and Jonathan Aranda could also see increased playing time in Franco's absence.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Heading to injured list

The Astros placed Alvarez on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right hand inflammation. Alvarez missed some time with a right hand injury in mid-June and quickly returned to the lineup, but the issue has apparently worsened over the past few weeks. The 25-year-old's move to the IL on Sunday means he will be eligible to return coming out of the All-Star break July 21, though it remains to be seen if he's healthy enough to be reinstated at that point. Aledmys Diaz is the most likely candidate to see increased playing time during Alvarez's absence.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Three hits in win

Thomas went 3-for-5 with a double in Monday's 4-3 win over the Giants. Thomas wasn't directly involved in run-scoring plays, but he was the only Diamondback with multiple hits in the contest. He hadn't posted a multi-hit effort since July 1, and he's now batting .237 (9-for-38) this month. The rookie outfielder owns a .250/.305/.408 slash line with seven home runs, 22 RBI, 28 runs scored, four stolen bases and eight doubles through 213 plate appearances.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Marlins' Tanner Scott: Notches 12th save

Scott walked one batter over a scoreless inning Sunday, striking out two and earning a save over the Mets. Scott bounced back quickly after he blew a save and was tagged with a loss against the Mets on Saturday. He threw 11 of 19 pitches for strikes, and the lone blemish on his final line came in the form of a two-out walk to Mark Canha. Scott has now converted 12 of 15 save chances on the year, though two of those blown opportunities have come in his last five outings. He's sporting a 4.04 ERA with a 54:22 K:BB through 35.2 frames.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Braves' Robinson Cano: Dealt to Atlanta

Cano was traded from San Diego to Atlanta on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Cano will join his third team of the season, as he was let go by the Mets in May before spending just under two months with the Padres. The 39-year-old appeared in 21 games at Triple-A El Paso over the last month and slashed .333/.375/.479 with three homers, 20 runs and 20 RBI. He should report to Triple-A Gwinnett to begin his time with his new organization.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Braves' William Contreras: On bench Monday

Contreras is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets. Though he was named to the National League's All-Star team Sunday, Contreras remains a part-time player for Atlanta. With Travis d'Arnaud locked in as Atlanta's No. 1 catcher and with Marcell Ozuna secure as the team's everyday designated hitter now that the team is back to full strength in the outfield, Contreras could struggle to receive more than three or four starts during Atlanta's final seven games before the All-Star break.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Gets another neck treatment

Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Zunino received a neck treatment Monday to address tingling between his shoulder and finger, Andrew Crane of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The team will wait and see how Zunino responds to treatment over the next few days before determining the next course of action for the catcher, who was initially placed on the injured list June 10 with a left shoulder injury. More than a month later, Zunino has yet to resume baseball activities, so he doesn't look as though he'll be ready to come off the IL immediately following the All-Star break even if the recent treatment he received yields the desired effect.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy