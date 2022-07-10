She's Not Going To Take Money Out Of Her Daughter's College Fund To Help Her Stepdaughter Cover Cancer Treatment

A 36-year-old woman has spent the last 7 years married to her husband. She has a daughter who is 16, and a stepdaughter who is 19.

Sadly, her stepdaughter was diagnosed with cancer somewhat recently, and the money it's going to cost to treat her is, well, a lot.

"My husband and his family come from a humble working class and he can't afford to pay for treatment on his own," she explained.

"He asked for my help and I immediately agreed. I've pulled out what's left of my savings, and sold jewelry and family heirlooms to be able to help out."

"Now I'm unable to help anymore and my salary barely gets us by (my husband no longer works so he could focus on his daughter's treatment)."

In light of the fact that they need to come up with more money, her husband wanted to know if she was willing to take money out of her daughter's college fund in order to keep being able to afford her stepdaughter's cancer treatment.

She honestly was shocked and uneasy that her husband asked her to do this, as she had to really struggle to save up the money she did to ensure her daughter can get a college education.

She really worked her heart out to come up with this money in the first place, and if she spends any of it, there's no way she's going to be able to replace it.

"He didn't like my answer and got his family involved to convince me," she said. "He promised to get the money back in a year or two but when I pointed out how this will affect my daughter's academic progress."

Astroid - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

"He responded by saying that health comes first and education later. We had a fight about it and he took my stepdaughter and went to stay with his family saying unless I start getting my priorities straight then he'd rather stay with supportive, selfless people who want what's best for his daughter."

She's left wondering if she really does not have her priorities straight here. What would you do if you were her?

You can read the original post on Reddit here.

