Three passengers and two dogs miraculously survived after their 72-foot yacht caught fire and sank off the coast of New Hampshire. The chaos unfolded on Saturday when the boat, named the “Elusive”, was sailing towards a marina in New Castle, a small town located just a few miles south of the Maine border and composed entirely of islands on New Hampshire’s most eastern point. At around 4pm, one of the passengers onboard realised there was black smoke billowing up from below deck, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said in a statement to USA Today.“Whatever happened on the boat happened...

ACCIDENTS ・ 22 DAYS AGO