Jenks PD highlights officer who helped panhandling couple

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Jenks Police Department is highlighting the deeds of an officer who helped a panhandling couple.

On Friday, Officer Tarasenko was on patrol when he noticed a man and woman panhandling off Highway 75.

Tarasenko stopped to to tell them about the panhandling ordinance and to check on their in the heat.

While speaking with them, Tarasenko learned that the woman was pregnant and that the couple was traveling from Kentucky to San Antonio, on foot, in search of a job in the oilfields.

Tarasenko then gave the couple a ride to a Greyhound station and bought them two tickets to San Antonio with his own money.

Jenks Police posted on Facebook: It’s a small deed like this that makes us proud of our Officers. Great job Officer Tarasenko!

Craig Merchant
2d ago

I'm glad hear something good instead of bad stuff u no if the other people passed it on just like the other day I left my billfold at home at the qt at 221 at the other a guy put$20 dollars of gas in my car I try to get his name and address all he told me to do is pass it on I was at a qt in north Tulsa this lady need gas I put gas in her car I told her to pass it on I hope it keeps going

Melissa Bohannon McHolland
2d ago

that's the kind of stuff there's just not enough of in the world these days.way to go officer! that's the type of people that should be doing public service work

Mrs Loyd
2d ago

What a great thing to read on this day. I have no doubt that the joy this officer has in his heart, by loving his neighbor, was worth every cent. There is still hope.

