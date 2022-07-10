Jenks PD highlights officer who helped panhandling couple

Jenks Police Department is highlighting the deeds of an officer who helped a panhandling couple.

On Friday, Officer Tarasenko was on patrol when he noticed a man and woman panhandling off Highway 75.

Tarasenko stopped to to tell them about the panhandling ordinance and to check on their in the heat.

While speaking with them, Tarasenko learned that the woman was pregnant and that the couple was traveling from Kentucky to San Antonio, on foot, in search of a job in the oilfields.

Tarasenko then gave the couple a ride to a Greyhound station and bought them two tickets to San Antonio with his own money.

Jenks Police posted on Facebook: It’s a small deed like this that makes us proud of our Officers. Great job Officer Tarasenko!

