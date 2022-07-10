ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

TPD investigating Alzheimer's patient pushing down fellow patient as homicide

By Jennifer Maupin, KTUL staff
KTUL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department says it's investigating an incident between Alzheimer's patients as...

ktul.com

Comments / 4

barbara
3d ago

I think the workers should be the ones held accountable for not keeping an eye on the patients and making it an unsafe environment for both patients.

Reply
5
JackR TV
3d ago

Has TPD said they are investigating it as a homicide? because If you died as a result of another human, no matter how justified, it is considered a homicide.

Reply(2)
2
 

KTUL

Hit, run collision in Broken Arrow

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This afternoon, around 1 p.m., Broken Arrow Police Department responded to a hit and run collision. Witnesses noted the license plate and it checked back to a vehicle that was seen at two attempted burglaries about 30 minutes prior to the hit and run. Officers...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

BPD Searches for Tropical Smoothie Armed Robber

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) is looking for a suspect seen robbing Tropical Smoothie Café on Sunday evening. According to information released by the BPD, the suspect entered the restaurant through a back door before pointing a pistol at employees, demanding that they lie on the floor. He then grabbed a blue cash bag and exited through the same door he entered through nearly two minutes later.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6

Clemency Hearing Scheduled For Man Who Murdered 2 In Tulsa In 1999

A man sentenced to death for murdering two people in Tulsa in 1999 will have his clemency hearing in November. John Hanson was one of two people given a death sentence for the murders of Mary Bowles and Jerald Thurman. Bowles was walking in the mall for exercise, then carjacked...
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Sapulpa police investigating after finding three deceased on Canyon Road

Update: The victims have now been identified. Sapulpa police are investigating after finding two deceased females and one deceased male at a residence on Canyon Road on Monday afternoon. The incident—which is still being investigated as to the cause and the motive—happened on Canyon Road at the 6700 block, according...
SAPULPA, OK
kggfradio.com

Reckless Driver Treated for Medical Condition

A driver is pulled over after driving recklessly through Oklahoma and into Caney. Earlier this weekend, the Caney Police Department was notified of a reckless driver on Highway 75 northbound from Oklahoma. Officers were able to locate that vehicle and attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle did not stop. The vehicle left Caney city limits and took the westbound ramp for Highway 166. The vehicle hit a guardrail causing damage to both the rail and the passenger side of the vehicle including both passenger tires. The vehicle lost a tire and was driving on just the rims when it finally stopped just a mile short of the Montgomery and Chautauqua County line on Highway 166.
CANEY, KS
News On 6

Woman Arrested On Multiple Complaints Of Child Endangerment In Tulsa

Tulsa Police arrested a woman on multiple complaints of child endangerment Friday in Tulsa. The suspect Albrinae Shields, had been driving around the apartment complex streets with her three children in the car, according to police. Officers said she had an odor of an alcoholic substance, and she was slurring...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Gas leak in west Tulsa causes Union to be shut down

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department [TFD] has confirmed a gas leak in west Tulsa, on the corner of South Union Avenue and West 51st Street. “They are closing Union near the construction area,” said Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department. “Hazmat is on scene. ONG has been notified.”
TULSA, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Delaware County fatal crash, Tulsa school audit, fundraiser for some special athletes and food trucks swelter in the heat

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – One man is dead in Delaware County following a crash between a utility terrain vehicle and an SUV. The crash occurred Saturday night around 9:30p on US 412 Alternate and South 590 Road. Officials say 19-year-old Lonnie Bridges of Kansas, Oklahoma was killed after failing to yield to the oncoming SUV. 18-year-old Jada Jones was a passenger in the UTV and was treated and released at Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

10-year-old Skiatook boy dies from brain tumor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 10-year-old Skiatook boy passed away on the night of July 6. Cash Dean was diagnosed with a brain tumor and was fighting for his life. His mother and father were having to drive to Oklahoma City five days a week for six weeks of treatment.
SKIATOOK, OK

