TPD investigating Alzheimer's patient pushing down fellow patient as homicide

A driver is pulled over after driving recklessly through Oklahoma and into Caney. Earlier this weekend, the Caney Police Department was notified of a reckless driver on Highway 75 northbound from Oklahoma. Officers were able to locate that vehicle and attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle did not stop. The vehicle left Caney city limits and took the westbound ramp for Highway 166. The vehicle hit a guardrail causing damage to both the rail and the passenger side of the vehicle including both passenger tires. The vehicle lost a tire and was driving on just the rims when it finally stopped just a mile short of the Montgomery and Chautauqua County line on Highway 166.

CANEY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO