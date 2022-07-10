Gamel HR highlights Pirates’ comeback win over Brewers
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ben Gamel hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run seventh inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3.
Pittsburgh was held to one hit through six innings by Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff before erasing a three-run deficit in the seventh.
Pirates starter Zach Thompson allowed two runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking three.
Chase De Jong (4-0) got the final two outs in the sixth for the victory. David Bednar tossed a perfect ninth for his 15th save in 18 chances.
Luis Urias hit his 10th homer and Andrew McCutchen added a two-run single for Milwaukee.
