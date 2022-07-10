ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Ramírez, rookie Jones homer, Guardians rout Royals

By CODY FRIESEN, Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19trxf_0gaNzTJQ00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — José Ramírez hit his first home run in nearly a month, rookie Nolan Jones connected for an impressive first homer of his career and the Cleveland Guardians stopped a five-game skid, roughing up the Kansas City Royals 13-1.

The Guardians totaled a season-high 23 hits and led 11-0 after four innings. Amed Rosario homered off Royals center fielder Michael Taylor in a two-run ninth.

Guardians prospect hits first career home run in win over Royals

Triston McKenzie tossed six scoreless innings of three-hit ball for Cleveland. Ramírez had an RBI single in the first and hit a two-run drive in the second.

He leads the AL with 66 RBIs.

A day after getting two hits in his big league debut, Jones launched a 457-foot, three-run drive into the Kauffman Stadium fountains to cap a five-run fourth inning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Triston Mckenzie
WKBN

Prosecutors ask second time for bail to be revoked for murder witness

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court are asking a judge for a second time to revoke the bail of a witness in a 2018 murder case. A motion filed before Judge John Durkin said that George Gutierres, 32, of Mathews Road in Boardman, was arrested over the weekend on a warrant from Boardman police on a domestic violence charge.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas City Royals#Mlb#The Cleveland Guardians#Royals Triston Mckenzie#Rbi#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend News

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo last week. Internet sleuths have concluded that Rodgers' new tattoo might've been inspired by his rumored new girlfriend. "Can confirm Aaron Rodgers and his purported new girlfriend, Blu of Earth (actual name) now have matching tattoos from the same...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

Waitress cons 99-year-old for nearly $600K to spend on vacations: investigators

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Investigators in Florida say they uncovered a massive fraud scheme thanks to a tip from the brother of a 99-year-old victim. Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sheena Russell, 45, on Wednesday on suspicion of grand theft, fraud and exploitation. Russell is accused of taking nearly $600,000 from a woman’s account to spend on extravagant vacations and bills.
DESTIN, FL
WKBN

WKBN

37K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy