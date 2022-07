On Father's Day 2016, hundreds of beer fans lined up in Greeley for a chance to score bottles of a fairly new but already notorious beer. It was the first bottle release of Medianoche by WeldWerks Brewing Company, which had opened a little over a year earlier. There were two variants of the barrel-aged imperial stout available that day: vanilla and coconut. (Up until then, Medianoche had only been available at select events.) Fast-forward to today: Nearly 40,000 gallons of the beer have been produced, and it's more popular than ever, with fans coming from all over the country to score bottles of the thick, decadent brew.

