ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons tie the knot in Jamaican ceremony

WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bbe2B_0gaNyH0900
28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attend the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, California. The couple wed in early July 2022, following a five-year engagement. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Actors Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons made it official, quietly tying the knot during the Fourth of July weekend.

A representative for the couple confirmed the nuptials to both Access Hollywood and Page Six but declined to provide additional details.

According to Page Six, “The Power of the Dog” costars said their vows at the Golden Eye luxury resort near Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

Dunst and Plemons met on the set of the FX series, “Fargo,” seven years ago, have been engaged for five years and share two children, KNTV reported.

According to the TV station, 40-year-old Dunst and 34-year-old Plemons welcomed a son, Ennis Howard Plemons, in 2018, and Dunst confirmed the arrival of baby No. 2, James Robert, in a September 2021 interview with The New York Times.

“We have to get married at this point. It’s ridiculous. We just haven’t planned a wedding,” Dunst told People magazine in February, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and their second pregnancy as roadblocks to the altar.

“I didn’t want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody,” she told the entertainment news outlet.

Kirsten Dunst through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst attend the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
People

Kirsten Dunst Marries Jesse Plemons After 6 Years Together

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have tied the knot, PEOPLE confirms. The Power of the Dog costars quietly got married last weekend at the GoldenEye luxury resort near Ocho Rios, Jamaica, according to Page Six, after sharing six years of their lives and two kids together. A rep for Dunst...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ben Affleck 'Bored' As Wedding To Jennifer Lopez Looms, Spills Source

Ben Affleck may need to knock back another Diet Coke before saying "I Do" to Jennifer Lopez. The Argo actor, 49, is reportedly "bored" as his wedding date to his on-again fiancée, 52, grows closer. According to Us Weekly, per Suggest, a source close to Affleck revealed the Hollywood power couple's epic reunion and love story has hit a bit of a lull. "The real culprit here is boredom," the insider dished, adding that boredom is "where all his drama comes from" with the Oscar winning star. GAMBLING MAN! BEN AFFLECK KICKS OFF MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND EARLY BY HITTING THE...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Gwyneth Paltrow Shock: Brad Pitt Drove Actress' Marriage With Brad Falchuk To Breaking Point? Iron Man Actress Admits She Loves Angelina Jolie & Jennifer Aniston's Ex

Gwyneth Paltrow is, undeniably, one of the most sought-after actresses of her generation. After her “conscious uncoupling” with Chris Martin almost a decade ago, the Iron Man actress is now married to American TV writer Brad Falchuk. The pair were introduced in 2014 on the set of the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Outsider.com

Sandra Bullock Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ to Have Starred in Sequel to This Keanu Reeves Classic

Sandra Bullock built a career of instantly recognizable roles. She won an Oscar in 2010 for her role The Blind Side. Plus, she’s starred in major Hollywood tentpoles like Gravity and Oceans 8. Indeed she’s had a storybook career. But with such an extensive filmography to her name, there’s bound to be a project or two she doesn’t look back on with fond memories.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Kirsten Dunst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Jamaican#Access Hollywood#The New York Times#Axelle Bauer Griffin#Getty I
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Stuns In A ‘Bold’ Balenciaga Runway Look At Paris Fashion Week—We’re Speechless!

Kim Kardashian graced the runway of this week’s Balenciaga 51st Couture Collection show in Paris and stunned fans in a curve-hugging, sultry black gown. The reality star, 41, walked for the Spanish luxury fashion house, donning its ‘Look 55’ from its latest collection— a long-sleeved, floor-length black dress with an open back, waist emphasis, and a wrap skirt with cascading fabric with a high-slit. Under her dress, Kardashian wore sheer tights and added matching black heels as she strutted for the audience.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Brian Austin Green Naps With Son Zane As Sharna Burgess Says They Were ‘Worth The Wait’

Brian Austin Green, 48, showed off the close bond he and his baby son Zane already share, in a new photo. The actor laid down with the one-week-old bundle of joy on his chest and closed his eyes, in the snapshot, which was shared to Instagram by his girlfriend and Zane’s mom, Sharna Burgess, 37, on July 10. He was shirtless and the tot had a white onesie with various gray and blue prints on it.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Allure

Kim Kardashian Wears a 15-Foot Braid on the Cover of Allure

How do you make one of the most followed figures on Instagram stand out on a magazine cover when her face is practically plastered everywhere already? You dress her — Kim Kardashian, in this case — in a nude bodysuit and wrap a 15-foot platinum-blonde braid around her body.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘John Wick 4’ Star Calls Keanu Reeves One of the Most ‘Down to Earth’ People

Just months after finishing the production of “John Wick 4,” Rina Sawayama describes her co-star Keanu Reeves as being of the most down-to-earth people she’s ever met. While speaking to Metro recently, Sawayama stated that Keanu Reeves has such an “ordinariness” about him. “He’s really down to earth, he’s someone who is so chilled and lovely – just great to hang out with like he’s a family member. He just has a great presence, he has a calming presence around him.”
MOVIES
thesource.com

Happy Birthday To The “Queen Bee” Lil Kim!

Born on this date in 1974, Bedford-Stuyvesant native Lil’ Kim has certainly paved the way for female rappers to gain traction in a highly male-dominated world of hip-hop. Making her name, sound, and style notorious (no pun intended) in her appearance on Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s debut album, Conspiracy. Backed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
76K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy