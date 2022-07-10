ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Tory donors are privately asking if there is 'any way' to keep Boris Johnson as PM

By Anna Mikhailova
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Tory donors have privately asked if there is ‘any way’ to keep Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.

The day after Ministers and MPs’ forced Mr Johnson into announcing his resignation, insiders reported that a kind of ‘buyers’ remorse’ was setting in among senior ranks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P2a4a_0gaNxV9I00
The day after Ministers forced Mr Johnson into announcing his resignation, insiders reported that a kind of ‘buyers’ remorse’ was setting in

One said the absence of a strong candidate to replace Mr Johnson has led to calls to find a way of keeping him as leader. ‘None of them are much good,’ the source said.

Several donors have asked if there is ‘any way’ it can be arranged for Mr Johnson to simply apologise for his mistakes and move on, but have been told this was not possible, The Mail on Sunday understands.

Another source said: ‘Donors have been saying they have buyers’ remorse. There is a feeling that we have lost this extraordinary politician. That he [Johnson] has been got at by the blob, Remainers and BBC.’

Speculation is mounting over which contenders will secure the backing of big-hitting donors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lFyqV_0gaNxV9I00
Tom Tugendhat is rumoured to have support from billionaires Sir Michael Hintze and Lord (Michael) Spencer

Two sources said that Tom Tugendhat has got the support of billionaires Sir Michael Hintze and Lord (Michael) Spencer.

One party figure said they had spoken to donors who preferred former Chancellor Rishi Sunak as a ‘first choice’, adding: ‘Anyone but Liz [Truss]. She’s too Marmite.’

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Michael Hintze
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Tom Tugendhat
The Independent

‘It was a mistake’: Boris Johnson apologises for giving Chris Pincher a government role

Boris Johnson admitted “it was a mistake” to give scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher a role in government and said: “I apologise for it.”His remarks come amid mounting Tory anger after No 10 confirmed the prime minister was briefed on complaints relating to Mr Pincher in 2019 while he was serving as a minister at the Foreign Office.The cabinet office minister Michael Ellis told MPs that Mr Johnson did not “immediately recall” the exchange when fresh allegations emerged about Mr Pincher’s conduct last week at the Carlton Club.But just moments after Mr Johnson’s first public remarks on...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Bereaved families ‘will not be able to move on’ after Boris Johnson resignation

Families who lost loved ones to coronavirus and were “ripped apart” by Boris Johnson’s actions will not be able to move on following his resignation, a campaign group said.The Covid-19 Bereaved Families For Justice group said Mr Johnson will be remembered as a prime minister who failed to act when coronavirus first started spreading through the country, allowed hospitals to be overwhelmed, and left care homes defenceless.On Thursday, the PM finally announced he would step down following dozens of resignations – a mass exodus triggered by the departures of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid from the Cabinet.For us, Johnson will...
U.K.
Daily Mail

So do we REALLY need to start wearing masks all over again? As other countries start to make face coverings mandatory amid case surges, experts are divided over whether Britain should do the same

Do you still wear a face mask to go shopping, say, or on public transport? If so, you're in the minority — but for how long?. Millions of us ditched masks in January when the Government axed their requirement by law. But against a rising tide of cases, hospital trusts in Cambridgeshire, Hampshire, Nottinghamshire, Devon and Wales have reinstated guidance urging people to mask-up.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: New prime minister to be revealed on 5 September

The new prime minister will be revealed on 5 September after the Conservative party announced the leadership race rules.Many Tory MPs wanted Boris Johnson forced out more quickly but grassroots Conservatives appeared to fight off an attempt to remove him before then.Candidates in the race to be the next leader will be whittled down to two by several rounds of voting among MPs before the vote goes to the Tory membership.The first vote by MPs will take place on Wednesday, Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories said after the group met on Monday evening.The...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'They're behaving like they've just arrived from the moon': Labour's Keir Starmer blasts jostling Tory leadership rivals over 'fantasy economics' tax cut plans after months spent defending Boris Johnson's increases

Sir Keir Starmer accused Tory leadership hopefuls of plucking £200 billion of un-costed commitments from the 'magic money tree' today as he accused them of 'fantasy economics'. The Labour leader used a speech in Gateshead to lash out at the dozen or so MPs vying to replace Boris Johnson,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson replacement: Sajid Javid formally launches Tory leadership bid

The number of MPs vying to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party has reached 11 as Sajid Javid formally launched his bid on Monday (11 July)."I don't have a ready-made logo or a slick video to go - what I do have is a passion and desire to get Britain onto the right course and steer it through the gathering storm", Javid said.The former health secretary resigned from Boris Johnson's government last week before the prime minister announced he was to step down.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Queen joins Prince Charles at Windsor Castle to honour nurse who administered the world's first Covid vaccine, joking: 'You're still alive?'

The Queen joked with NHS leaders and healthcare workers today as she hosted a small audience at Windsor Castle to honour Britain's health service with the George Cross. The 96-year-old was joined by Prince Charles as she handed out the medal, second only to the Victoria Cross, and heaped praise on NHS leaders from four countries over the UK's handling of the vaccine roll-out during the pandemic.
HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson phoned the Queen before resigning

The Queen will have been among the first to personally hear from Boris Johnson as he prepared to announce he is stepping down as Prime Minister. Mr Johnson made a courtesy call to the head of state on Thursday morning while she was at her Windsor Castle home, and is believed to have told her about his resignation.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

482K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy