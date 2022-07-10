Massachusetts Firefighters Mourn Lieutenant Paul J. Wood's Death

Lt. Paul J. Wood Photo Credit: Twitter/Auburn Fire Rescue

The Auburn Fire Rescue Department is mourning the loss of a 14-year veteran two years after he was promoted to lieutenant.

Lt. Paul J. Wood suffered an off-duty medical emergency while at his home on the night of Friday, July 8, the department said on Twitter.

Lt. Wood was promoted to his position on July 8, 2020. He was also an active member of the Massachusetts' Fire District 7 Dive Team for 11 years, the department said.

Firefighters from several other departments lined bridges of the Mass Pike saluting Lt. Wood as his body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Westfield, the department said.

"We passed those standing out as well as the motorcade on the Pike today," one person wrote on Facebook. "Tremendous show of sympathy and respect. Our condolences to all."

"This rips your heart out," another person said. "AFD family needs our community now more than ever."

The department also thanked the community for all their messages sharing their condolences.

