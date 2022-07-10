ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, MA

Massachusetts Firefighters Mourn Lieutenant Paul J. Wood's Death

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oAWXu_0gaNxCcj00
Lt. Paul J. Wood Photo Credit: Twitter/Auburn Fire Rescue

The Auburn Fire Rescue Department is mourning the loss of a 14-year veteran two years after he was promoted to lieutenant.

Lt. Paul J. Wood suffered an off-duty medical emergency while at his home on the night of Friday, July 8, the department said on Twitter.

Lt. Wood was promoted to his position on July 8, 2020. He was also an active member of the Massachusetts' Fire District 7 Dive Team for 11 years, the department said.

Firefighters from several other departments lined bridges of the Mass Pike saluting Lt. Wood as his body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Westfield, the department said.

"We passed those standing out as well as the motorcade on the Pike today," one person wrote on Facebook. "Tremendous show of sympathy and respect. Our condolences to all."

"This rips your heart out," another person said. "AFD family needs our community now more than ever."

The department also thanked the community for all their messages sharing their condolences.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 7

Scott McCoin
3d ago

I saw the firemen on the bridges from various municipalities on the Mass Pike today, Great show of respect for one their brothers.

Reply
5
david
2d ago

Very sad they had to get the vaccinated or loose there job so many people are dropping dead now because of vaccines

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

VIDEO: Car Engulfed in Flames on I-95 in Norwood

A car caught fire on Interstate 95 northbound early Tuesday morning in Norwood, Massachusetts. Video footage from the scene showed a 2003 Subaru Legacy fully engulfed in flames. Massachusetts State Police and the Norwood Fire Department confirmed they responded to the fire shortly after 3 a.m. Canton firefighters were also...
NORWOOD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, MA
City
Auburn, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Westfield, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Auburn, MA
Crime & Safety
WMUR.com

Amherst community mourns unexpected death of off-duty firefighter

AMHERST, N.H. — The Amherst Fire Department and local community are mourning the loss of a longtime firefighter and EMT after his unexpected death. Jim Lockwood began serving Amherst Fire Rescue in 1990 and later became one of the longest-standing members. According to the chief, Lockwood suffered a medical...
AMHERST, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mourning#Firefighters#Medical Emergency#Afd
MassLive.com

Memorial planned for Worcester EMS Paramedic Seth Ebbs

A memorial to celebrate the life of Worcester EMS Paramedic Seth Ebbs is scheduled for July 17, according to Worcester EMS. Ebbs died suddenly on June 12, according to Worcester EMS Chief Norm Soucie. “Seth was an excellent paramedic who was well liked and respected by his peers. Rest easy...
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Voice

ID Released For Portland Boating Accident Victim

State officials have released the identity of a person killed during a boating accident on the Connecticut River that also injured seven, two of them children. The incident in Middlesex County, in the town of Portland in the area of Gildersleeve Island on Sunday, July 10. The preliminary investigation by...
PORTLAND, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
311K+
Followers
47K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy