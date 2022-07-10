This Nurse Believes A Doctor Is Interested In Her But Does Not Want To Be The Topic Of Office Gossip

Shows like Grey's Anatomy have really popularized the idea of flirtatious and promiscuous hospital environments.

And while the romance drama is totally intriguing on television, this twenty-eight-year-old nurse is trying to keep it professional.

The woman works at a local hospital where a new consulting doctor began practicing a few months ago.

They had never met before this week when they bumped into each other while leaving the hospital at the same time.

The pair started making casual conversation as they walked to their cars and realized they both lived in the same neighborhood. Meant to be?

Anyway, the doctor told the woman that they "should have lunch sometime." Not thinking anything of it, the woman just responded with an, "oh yeah, sure."

At first, she figured the invite was a friendly gesture since the doctor was new to her city. They exchanged phone numbers in the parking lot before parting ways.

Then, today, the doctor visited the woman's department to review a patient. Of course, the patient happened to be under the woman's care, too, so she sat in on the consultation.

Later in the day, the woman received a text that read, "Today is so hectic! When is a good time for you to meet? I am looking forward to it," followed by a blushing face emoji.

The woman, while flattered, has yet to respond to the text due to a few reservations.

Primarily, she wants to avoid being the topic of office gossip and does not want her fellow nurses to get the impression she is sleeping with doctors.

And while the woman would like to explain her concern to the doctor, she does not want to come off as pushy.

"I do not want to appear presumptuous that he is romantically interested when I really have no idea if he is. The doctors and nurses on my ward just don't socialize outside of work, and it is especially unheard of for a consultant to do so," the woman explained.

Moreover, she knows next to nothing about the man. She believes he is in his early forties but truly has no idea. Plus, he could be married for all the woman knows.

Now, she is just wondering how to go about handling the sticky situation.

How could the woman nicely tell the doctor that lunch is not a good idea? Or, do you think that she should just go for it?

