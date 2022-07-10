ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

Semi involved accident closes Skyline blvd, sends one to the hospital

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — First responders say one person was hurt in a t-bone crash this...

katu.com

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Crews respond to house fire in Newberg

NEWBERG, Ore. — Firefighters put out a house fire in the Newberg area on Monday. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue (TVF&R) crews responded to the 1300 block of North Parkside Lane at about noon on Monday. No people or pets were home at the time, and no other buildings...
NEWBERG, OR
KATU.com

Bicyclist killed after crash in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A bicyclist was killed after crashing with a car in North Portland late Sunday night. According to police, the crash happened just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Juneau Street and Chautauqua Boulevard. Police did not say what led up to the crash, but the...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Pickup truck driver dies in rollover crash in Hazel Dell

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver of a pickup truck died Saturday night after veering off Northeast 78th Street in Hazel Dell, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before 10 p.m., police and emergency personnel responded to a reported crash where a single truck left the road and rolled until it landed on its top beside the roadway. The crash happened near the corner of NE 78th and NE 39th Avenue.
HAZEL DELL, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, OR
Accidents
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Accidents
State
Washington State
Hillsboro, OR
Crime & Safety
Washington County, OR
Crime & Safety
Hillsboro, OR
Accidents
County
Washington County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

Lithium battery causes house fire in Hillsboro, 2 people injured

The Hillsboro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning. A bicyclist died Sunday night after they were hit by a driver in North Portland, according to police. Man killed in shooting in NE Portland. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Portland Police Bureau is investigating...
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Portland Fire crew rescues forklift driver trapped by semi trailer floor collapse

A Portland Fire & Rescue team a forklift driver Monday who was trapped between the forklift’s cage and the wall of a semi-trailer. According to Portland Fire, the forklift driver was working at the Coca-Cola building on Northeast Davis Street when at about 9:45 a.m. the floor of the trailer partially collapsed, causing the forklift to tip over against the wall of the trailer.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Bicyclist dies after being hit by driver in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A bicyclist died Sunday night after they were hit by a driver in North Portland, according to police. The crash happened at about 10:14 p.m. at the intersection of North Juneau Street and North Chautauqua Boulevard. Police said paramedics arrived before officers and pronounced the bicyclist dead on scene.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Skyline#Traffic Accident#Cornell#Hillsboro Fire
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Uncooperative diner earns trip to jail

The Hillsboro Police Department responded to many calls for service in the period of June 27-July 3, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, June 27 A catalytic convertor was stolen off a delivery truck in the 6000 block of Southeast Alexander Street. Two middle school softball players got into a fight, which devolved into a melee including multiple adult family members, in the 800 block of Northeast...
HILLSBORO, OR
KXL

Man Dead Following Shooting At Hillsboro Strip Mall

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Police believe a man who died in Hillsboro overnight was shot. He was found dead in the parking lot of a strip mall that houses several businesses at Southeast 11th and Walnut Street just after midnight. The man is said to be approximately 40-years-old. He has...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Boat runs over 2 people on Willamette River in Newberg

NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) - A boat ran over two people who were floating on an innertube in the Willamette River on Monday afternoon. The boat involved was pulling the innertube near the Rogers Landing area when they crossed paths, running over both people, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
NEWBERG, OR
KATU.com

Boat strikes two people on innertubes in Willamette River near Newberg

NEWBERG, Ore. — A boat ran over two young men who were floating in the Willamette River in innertubes on Monday afternoon, leaving both with serious injuries, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue (TVF&R) said. One of those men suffered life-threatening injuries. First responders said the incident happened in Newberg...
NEWBERG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: Road rage catches up with suspect

The Beaverton Police Department reports notable calls for service from June 20-25, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
BEAVERTON, OR
iheart.com

State Police Investigating Drowning Death of Six-Year-Old Boy

State Police are continuing their investigation into the drowning death of a six-year-old boy in Washington County. Troopers say they received a report Sunday that Onnex Thompson-Hall had wandered away from his home in Easton. An extensive search of the area led to his body being found in a pond not far from the child's residence. Police believe his drowning was accidental.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KGW

Nehalem man arrested in killing near Highway 101

NEHALEM, Ore. — Deputies arrested a man on suspicion of killing another man in Nehalem Friday night, the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office said. On Saturday morning, the sheriff's office got a call about a violent crime that occurred at a home on Highway 101 in Nehalem the night before.
NEHALEM, OR
KATU.com

Nehalem, Ore. man arrested for Tillamook County Homicide

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. — According to police, on Saturday morning, July 9, Tillamook 911 dispatchers were called and advised a violent crime had taken place the night before at a residence on Highway 101 in Nehalem. Police say a deceased adult male was located at the residence and the...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

Police ID man found dead by Cowlitz River, death ruled a homicide

KELSO, Wash. (KOIN) — Several days after a man was found dead by the Cowlitz River, Kelso police announced they are officially ruling the case as a homicide. Officers found the body — identified on Monday as 46-year-old Kelso resident Matthew H. Pettit — in a wooded area in the 400 block of N 1st Avenue on Thursday afternoon. The discovery of the body immediately spurred a “suspicious death” investigation.
KELSO, WA
KOIN 6 News

Man accused of criminal homicide in Tillamook County

NEHALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Saturday after identifying him as the suspect in a criminal homicide. Tillamook 911 dispatchers were reportedly advised of a violent crime that took place on Friday night. Law enforcement responded by going to a residence on Highway 101 N in Nehalem and found a dead man inside the home.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy