Semi involved accident closes Skyline blvd, sends one to the hospital

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Vancouver, Washington man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon on state Highway 126 about 20 miles east of Prineville, authorities said. Oregon State Police said Paul Michael Judge, 55,was flown by Life Flight helicopter to St. Charles Bend after the single-vehicle crash,...
NEWBERG, Ore. — Firefighters put out a house fire in the Newberg area on Monday. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue (TVF&R) crews responded to the 1300 block of North Parkside Lane at about noon on Monday. No people or pets were home at the time, and no other buildings...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver of a pickup truck died Saturday night after veering off Northeast 78th Street in Hazel Dell, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before 10 p.m., police and emergency personnel responded to a reported crash where a single truck left the road and rolled until it landed on its top beside the roadway. The crash happened near the corner of NE 78th and NE 39th Avenue.
The Hillsboro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning. A bicyclist died Sunday night after they were hit by a driver in North Portland, according to police. Man killed in shooting in NE Portland. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Portland Police Bureau is investigating...
A Portland Fire & Rescue team a forklift driver Monday who was trapped between the forklift’s cage and the wall of a semi-trailer. According to Portland Fire, the forklift driver was working at the Coca-Cola building on Northeast Davis Street when at about 9:45 a.m. the floor of the trailer partially collapsed, causing the forklift to tip over against the wall of the trailer.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A bicyclist died Sunday night after they were hit by a driver in North Portland, according to police. The crash happened at about 10:14 p.m. at the intersection of North Juneau Street and North Chautauqua Boulevard. Police said paramedics arrived before officers and pronounced the bicyclist dead on scene.
The Hillsboro Police Department responded to many calls for service in the period of June 27-July 3, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, June 27 A catalytic convertor was stolen off a delivery truck in the 6000 block of Southeast Alexander Street. Two middle school softball players got into a fight, which devolved into a melee including multiple adult family members, in the 800 block of Northeast...
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Police believe a man who died in Hillsboro overnight was shot. He was found dead in the parking lot of a strip mall that houses several businesses at Southeast 11th and Walnut Street just after midnight. The man is said to be approximately 40-years-old. He has...
NEWBERG, Ore. — A boat ran over two young men who were floating in the Willamette River in innertubes on Monday afternoon, leaving both with serious injuries, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue (TVF&R) said. One of those men suffered life-threatening injuries. First responders said the incident happened in Newberg...
State Police are continuing their investigation into the drowning death of a six-year-old boy in Washington County. Troopers say they received a report Sunday that Onnex Thompson-Hall had wandered away from his home in Easton. An extensive search of the area led to his body being found in a pond not far from the child's residence. Police believe his drowning was accidental.
An 82-year-old man who was seriously injured in an apparent random beating in downtown Portland late last month has died in the hospital, police said. Donald Pierce, 82, died in the hospital on Thursday night following the June 25 attack. The medical examiner’s office ruled his death homicide by blunt force trauma.
NEHALEM, Ore. — Deputies arrested a man on suspicion of killing another man in Nehalem Friday night, the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office said. On Saturday morning, the sheriff's office got a call about a violent crime that occurred at a home on Highway 101 in Nehalem the night before.
KELSO, Wash. (KOIN) — Several days after a man was found dead by the Cowlitz River, Kelso police announced they are officially ruling the case as a homicide. Officers found the body — identified on Monday as 46-year-old Kelso resident Matthew H. Pettit — in a wooded area in the 400 block of N 1st Avenue on Thursday afternoon. The discovery of the body immediately spurred a “suspicious death” investigation.
