Photos: Bear Lake Days rings in summer season

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following article is the second part in a series examining the C.W. Lee family and its exploits in Manistee and beyond. It would be difficult in the space allotted for this column to mention all of the accomplishments of Marie Nelson Lee, let alone her immediate family. As such, this article will focus primarily on her time in Manistee, which was where she accomplished one of her most considerable feats…the publication of The Salt City Voice.

MANISTEE, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO