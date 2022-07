Bismarck's South 3rd St Chick-fil-a (by the Kirkwood Mall) has only been in operation for a short time, but the demand is certainly high. Every day, you can't help but notice the drive-through line wraps around the restaurant. Mostly, because it spills over into the road and causes a little traffic hiccup, but hey, you gotta do what you gotta do for your chicken nugget fix.

1 DAY AGO