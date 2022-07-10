Photos: Bear Lake Days rings in summer season

BENZONIA – Anybody interested in the history of Trapp and Sons Celery Farm will get the chance to learn about one of the largest farming operations in Benzie County. Ned Edwards will present The History of Trapp & Sons Celery Farm at 7 p.m. on July 14 at the Mills Community House located at 891 Michigan Ave. in Benzonia. The presentation also will be offered on Zoom and recorded for the Benzie Area Historical Society's website.

