Photos: Bear Lake Days rings in summer season

ARCADIA — One of the region’s most diverse and productive nature preserves is reopening fully to the public this week. The Arcadia Marsh Nature Preserve — one of the state’s few remaining Great Lakes coastal wetland environments — is set to reopen a section of its universal access trail on Friday.
BENZONIA – Anybody interested in the history of Trapp and Sons Celery Farm will get the chance to learn about one of the largest farming operations in Benzie County. Ned Edwards will present The History of Trapp & Sons Celery Farm at 7 p.m. on July 14 at the Mills Community House located at 891 Michigan Ave. in Benzonia. The presentation also will be offered on Zoom and recorded for the Benzie Area Historical Society's website.
MANISTEE COUNTY — The following includes reports made to the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office from June 21-23. All calls may not be reported. This is part of a lengthy report and is compiled by assistant editor Arielle Breen. June 21. • Drugs were reported to have been found...
MANISTEE TWP. — Tuesday was expected to mark the start of a several month roundabout project in Manistee Township at the U.S. 31 and M-22 intersection. Brian Gutowski, Manistee County sheriff, said at the July Manistee County Public Safety Committee meeting that the roundabout option for that intersection is a much safer alternative to the current caution signal.
BIG RAPIDS — Recently the Rotary Club of Big Rapids recognized one of its members for her tireless work within the group. Deb Tyson, a resident of Big Rapids, has been active in the Rotary Club for over 15 years. A vocal member and leader in several Rotary-led benefit events, she has made a name for herself in its ranks.
