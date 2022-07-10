ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If You Love Drinking Out Of A Tumbler, You Need To Hear What This Doctor Has To Say About How It Could Make You Sick

Chip Chick
 3 days ago

Are you a tumbler girl? Not the social media platform kind, the re-usable cup kind.

Many people have turned to tumblers in an effort to cut down on plastic bottle waste. And while this alternative is great for the environment, cleaning the cups incorrectly can pose serious health threats.

In fact, Dr. Becky Campbell– who specializes in functional medicine– recently took to TikTok and shared how if you are feeling sick but cannot figure out why, the answer might lie in your tumbler cup.

"These lids collect a lot of mold, and they collect it right under here," Dr. Campbell began, motioning toward the bottom of her tumbler cover's plastic lining.

She also gave users a step-by-step tutorial on how to properly clean their tumbler lids and avoid any mold build-up.

"When you go to clean your lids, what you want to do is remove this [the circular plastic lining]," Dr. Campbell said.

After removing her own tumbler lining, you can see some mold was actually hidden underneath. Moreover, Dr. Campbell advised TikTokers to remove the sliding mouthpiece cover, too.

Once you remove all the pieces, you should wash them using baking soda and vinegar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eh425_0gaNvMx300
TikTok; pictured above is Dr. Campbell in her video

"Pour about half a cup of white distilled vinegar into a bowl. Put about a tablespoon of baking soda and mix it around. Then, throw everything in and let it soak, " Dr. Campbell explained.

Her TikTok resonated with many viewers who had never considered disassembling their tumblers for a deep clean before.

Some commenters also suggested using the same method with other intricate and hard-to-clean kitchen appliances, such as blenders.

Another option would be to use your tumbler without a lid– although this option may not be realistic for certain activities.

So, no matter if you choose to lid or not, just make sure you are properly washing every part of your tumbler.

Because while drinking mold-exposed water can be harmless if you notice it quickly enough, prolonged exposure can lead to nausea, vomiting, headaches, skin rashes, and more.

And to watch Dr. Campbell's full TikTok video, you can visit the link here.

