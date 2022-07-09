Evening forecast - David Stoltz

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Temperatures by and large have been below or near the averages, and lately have been relatively comfortable, but will be changing as conditions turn toasty by the end of the week. Warmer air will begin to move into the region overnight, contributing to a few sprinkles developing toward sunrise near the Tri-Cities area. To the west , a small chance for a thundertorm or two coming out of Western Nebraska, could spin in the western part of the Local 4 area, dying out as they turn into northern Kansas. It will be a bit warmer tomorrow with highs over Central and Eastern Nebraska pushing into the lower 90s, with a few areas in Southwest Nebraska heating into the triple digits.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO