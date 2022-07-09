ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Evening forecast - David Stoltz

KSNB Local4
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool buses outside Grand Island Walmarts are quite the eye-catching sight for some, but...

www.ksnblocal4.com

KSNB Local4

Turning toasty....

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Temperatures by and large have been below or near the averages, and lately have been relatively comfortable, but will be changing as conditions turn toasty by the end of the week. Warmer air will begin to move into the region overnight, contributing to a few sprinkles developing toward sunrise near the Tri-Cities area. To the west , a small chance for a thundertorm or two coming out of Western Nebraska, could spin in the western part of the Local 4 area, dying out as they turn into northern Kansas. It will be a bit warmer tomorrow with highs over Central and Eastern Nebraska pushing into the lower 90s, with a few areas in Southwest Nebraska heating into the triple digits.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

July 11, 2022 Morning Forecast

BBB advising shoppers to be on the lookout for Amazon Prime Day scams. The Better Business Bureau's Josh Planos told Local4 News shoppers should be on the lookout for scams on Amazon Prime Day. Journey of Hope returns to Grand Island for 29th year. Updated: 13 hours ago. Grand Island...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Tuesday Forecast: Another pleasant July day; heat returns by the end of the week

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a very pleasant start to the work week with cooler temperatures and less humidity, we’ll see one more day with some fairly pleasant July conditions before heat begins to build back into the area. Climatologically speaking, this is the hottest time of the year over the next two weeks and the forecast fits that bill.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Competitors trot their talents at State 4-H Horse Expo

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Tuesday was day two of the State 4-H Horse Expo at Fonner Park in Grand Island. This is the pinnacle experience for each individual and their horse. Competitors from across the state gathered at the Thompson Arena to trot their talents for the afternoon. Finals...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Local businesses pair up to host networking event

Police say some of the bar's security cameras don't work and could have captured a shooting. ARPA has potential to increase Adams County employee’s wages. In their most recent board meeting the Adams County commissioners voted to put some of the over six million dollars into various infrastructure projects around the county.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Ag solar installation complete in south central Nebraska

DAVENPORT, Neb. (Press Release) - Valley® Irrigation, a leader in advancing agricultural productivity, allowing growers to produce more with less through engineered irrigation equipment and connected crop management applications, has partnered with Farmers National Company, the nation’s leading land and mineral management firm, to complete the company’s first ag solar installation within North America.
DAVENPORT, NE
KSNB Local4

Journey of Hope stops in Grand Island for 29th year

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - More than a dozen bike riders with the Journey of Hope program are making a trek across the country. The group made a pit stop in Grand Island Monday. Central Nebraska is only one of their stops on their 4,000 mile journey from California to...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

$1 million in COVID relief funds going to Hastings Y for walking trail

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings City Council voted unanimously to designate COVID relief money to the Hastings Family YMCA. The money will be for a walking/running track to be built at the ‘Y’. It’s now an official agreement between the City of Hastings, Adams County and the...
HASTINGS, NE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KSNB Local4

Peacock ordinance fails in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Residents in northeast Grand Island have been experiencing an ongoing issue with wild peacocks. During the Grand Island city council meeting Tuesday, the councilmembers voted on whether or not to approve a city ordinance which would make peacock ownership illegal within city limits. Despite concerns of some nearby residents, the vote failed to pass.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney water towers getting makeover

KEARNEY, Neb. (NCN) - Kearney’s water towers are getting a makeover. The city is performing cyclical maintenance to the inside and outside of its two main water towers this month. Part of the maintenance includes repainting the exterior. Assistant City Manager Eric Hellriegel says the city opted to use black lettering to make it easy to read and added a crane to mirror the city logo. He says the city will be adding ground-mounted and elevated lighting to the towers.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Money Matters: Taxable Interest Income

Why GI? is being held this Friday to bring together interns to network with others. ARPA has potential to increase Adams County employee’s wages. In their most recent board meeting the Adams County commissioners voted to put some of the over six million dollars into various infrastructure projects around the county.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings Pickleball Club honors ‘very loved’ founder Fred Catlett

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Pickleball Club hosted its first annual Fred Catlett Memorial Tournament at Carter Park Tuesday. Catlett, who founded the club, passed away at 73 due to a stroke earlier this year. “I would say it’s very special, especially the turnout that we’re seeing here today,”...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Five hospitalized in 3-car crash near Campbell

CAMPBELL, Neb. (KSNB) - The Webster County Sheriff’s Department responded to a three-vehicle crash shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday. It happened on Highway 4 near Road 400 about four miles east of Campbell. WCSO says the initial investigation suggests the lead vehicle was struck from the rear, which caused one person to be ejected from their vehicle. The first vehicle then spun out of control before colliding with a third vehicle, causing even more damage.
CAMPBELL, NE
KSNB Local4

Two people taken to hospital after crash in Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - At least two people were transported to the hospital following a crash on Highway 281 in Webster County. According to the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, a southbound GMC Envoy and a northbound Yukon Denali collided around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday near Blue Hill. Initial investigation shows the south bound vehicle crossed the center line and collided with the other vehicle.
WEBSTER COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Chaperone announces Josh Sikes as GIPS school board candidate

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Political action group Chaperone has endorsed Josh Sikes for GIPS Board of Education Ward A. Josh and his wife Kassandra have called Grand Island home since May of 2002. They have three children who have attended GIPS schools exclusively since kindergarten. In addition, Josh has a son and daughter-in-law who are both education majors at UNK.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Counterfeit bills found in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island police are reporting two counterfeit bills that were found in Grand Island over the past weekend. One was a $20 bill used at “Git N Split”, that was not accepted by the attendant. Police say to check the bills handed to...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Car goes into Hastings Aquacourt

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A chain reaction crash ended with a vehicle in the shallow end of the Hastings Aquacourt. Hastings Police received the call just before 8:20 a.m. Tuesday that a car had gone into the water at the water park. Captain Mike Doremus said a 64-year-old woman, driving...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Financial service gives tips to navigate inflation

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Inflation has caused people to become more aware of the security of their money. Everyday living and frequent purchases add up a little more than they use to, with the rise of gas and groceries prices. With the current inflation, many people are looking for ways to better their budget.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings Fire using Mary Lanning Healthcare-owned houses for training

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Emergency responders lent each other a helping hand as Mary Lanning Healthcare allowed the Hastings Fire Department to use unoccupied company-owned houses located adjacent from the hospital on North Kansas Avenue. These houses will be used to give firefighters hands-on training. “Whenever we get an acquired...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Wait list available for GICC’s new elementary school

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Central Catholic is opening an elementary school, and it already has a wait list out for fall of 2024. “The opportunity that families have not only for a new school but for a faith-based learning environment has people talking and wanting to know when they can get their names on the list and when they will be able to sign onto the new school so we got that waiting list out as a way to tell people yes we hear you - we’ve had a lot of people reach out and inquire and we just wanna give them a way to make sure that their voice is heard and their support is heard,” said Principal Jordan Engle.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

