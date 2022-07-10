ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

Almost 100 firearms collected at NorCal gun buyback event

By Greta Serrin
 3 days ago

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A Northern California police department collected almost 100 guns during a buyback event in Fairfield. Saturday's event brought in a total of 92 firearms, the Fairfield Police Department said on social media. Officials said firearms, rifles and...

Jon Homan
3d ago

so 5 duck hunting shotguns and a deer rifle? Keep up the great work chief Im sure well see those homicide rates drop within the year 👍🏼🤡🤡

