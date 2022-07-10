Cubs' Nico Hoerner Chicago's Best SS Even If Tim Anderson an All-Star
By Gordon Wittenmyer
NBC Chicago
3 days ago
Is Nico Hoerner best SS in All-Star Tim Anderson's city? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With Javy Báez and Tim Anderson renewing what used to be a rivalry on the South Side this weekend, we’re reminded of the obvious question that suddenly looms again. Who’s the...
Multiple teams are already planning on being buyers for next month’s MLB trade deadline. For the Chicago Cubs, they are reportedly aiming to complete a fire sale for the second consecutive year. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman provided notable updates on how several teams are looking to approach this season’s trade deadline. For the […]
The post Rumor: Cubs’ major plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ozzie Guillen took some time to call out Tony La Russa on "Postgame Live." The former White Sox manager has had enough of the Chicago's skipper and the team's lack of fight after falling to 1-6 against the division rival Guardians this season. Saying:. The reason Tony La Russa came...
DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking three-run homer, Austin Gomber pitched six strong innings and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 5-3 on Tuesday night. Blackmon’s 14th homer capped a four-pitch rally off right-hander Mike Clevinger that turned the game in the sixth inning. Connor Joe was hit by the first pitch of the inning, and Jose Iglesias dropped a single into right field on the third pitch. Blackmon then hit a changeup for a 392-foot homer on the fourth for a 4-1 lead. “We kind of exploded there,” said Colorado third baseman Ryan McMahon, whose one out double KOd Clevinger two batters later. Blackmon had two hits in his third straight multi-hit game. He is 7 for 16 with four extra-base hits and five RBIs in his last four games, and he already has one more homer this season than he had in 150 games a year ago.
During Monday's '32 Thoughts' podcast, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Colorado Avalanche were one of the teams to inquire about the availability of Patrick Kane leading up to March 21st's trade deadline. Friedman went on to say that if he becomes available this summer, given the moves Chicago...
Alex Caruso was one of the Chicago Bulls’ marquee pickups of a busy 2021 offseason that also featured sign-and-trades for DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball. This offseason, he is preparing for his second season with the franchise — and his first full campaign with a few new teammates.
Just because two teams find themselves sharing similar space at the wrong end of the standings, doesn’t mean both are there following the same organizational mandate. Take, for example, the Chicago Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres. While one is now welcoming the pain that will come alongside their active teardown, the other can’t seem to climb their way out of the basement they’ve unintentionally occupied for too long.
No, getting a new stadium in Arlington Heights will not hurt the Bears. There, I said it. Much to our surprise as fans, the players and coaches don’t spend the night at Soldier Field when the broadcast ends on Sunday night. Justin Fields and friends spend most of their work hours at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Illinois, where the team will most likely keep their practice facilities and offices.
Sometimes, an NBA prospect is not who we thought they were. Realistically, it often isn’t their fault, and it isn’t ours. Every player to reach the NBA level is an incredible talent. Each hoped to be as good as possible. Meanwhile, professional and amateur scouts alike can be...
