ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs' Nico Hoerner Chicago's Best SS Even If Tim Anderson an All-Star

By Gordon Wittenmyer
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Nico Hoerner best SS in All-Star Tim Anderson's city? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With Javy Báez and Tim Anderson renewing what used to be a rivalry on the South Side this weekend, we’re reminded of the obvious question that suddenly looms again. Who’s the...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Cubs’ major plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed

Multiple teams are already planning on being buyers for next month’s MLB trade deadline. For the Chicago Cubs, they are reportedly aiming to complete a fire sale for the second consecutive year. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman provided notable updates on how several teams are looking to approach this season’s trade deadline. For the […] The post Rumor: Cubs’ major plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Ozzie Guillen Blasts Tony La Russa: MLB World Reacts

Ozzie Guillen took some time to call out Tony La Russa on "Postgame Live." The former White Sox manager has had enough of the Chicago's skipper and the team's lack of fight after falling to 1-6 against the division rival Guardians this season. Saying:. The reason Tony La Russa came...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Blackmon hits 3-run homer as Rockies beat Padres 5-3

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking three-run homer, Austin Gomber pitched six strong innings and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 5-3 on Tuesday night. Blackmon’s 14th homer capped a four-pitch rally off right-hander Mike Clevinger that turned the game in the sixth inning. Connor Joe was hit by the first pitch of the inning, and Jose Iglesias dropped a single into right field on the third pitch. Blackmon then hit a changeup for a 392-foot homer on the fourth for a 4-1 lead. “We kind of exploded there,” said Colorado third baseman Ryan McMahon, whose one out double KOd Clevinger two batters later. Blackmon had two hits in his third straight multi-hit game. He is 7 for 16 with four extra-base hits and five RBIs in his last four games, and he already has one more homer this season than he had in 150 games a year ago.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roscoe, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks & Sabres Could Orchestrate Offseason’s Biggest Blockbuster

Just because two teams find themselves sharing similar space at the wrong end of the standings, doesn’t mean both are there following the same organizational mandate. Take, for example, the Chicago Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres. While one is now welcoming the pain that will come alongside their active teardown, the other can’t seem to climb their way out of the basement they’ve unintentionally occupied for too long.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Sports Nation

Will moving to Arlington Heights hurt the Bears?

No, getting a new stadium in Arlington Heights will not hurt the Bears. There, I said it. Much to our surprise as fans, the players and coaches don’t spend the night at Soldier Field when the broadcast ends on Sunday night. Justin Fields and friends spend most of their work hours at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Illinois, where the team will most likely keep their practice facilities and offices.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nico Hoerner
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Andrelton Simmons
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
83K+
Followers
66K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy