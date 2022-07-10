ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

14462 SW 50th St, Miami, Miami-Dade County, FL, 33175

point2homes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopyright © 2022 MIAMI Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Similar properties for...

www.point2homes.com

Comments / 2

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
multihousingnews.com

The Related Group to Build Miami High-Rise

Madison Realty Capital is providing $76 million for the luxury condominium project. The Related Group is set to develop a 343-unit luxury condominium high-rise in Miami. The project also includes ROVR Development and BH Group. New York-based Madison Realty Capital has financed the project with a $76 million construction loan.
MIAMI, FL
InsideHook

A 5-Step Guide to Coconut Grove Now That It’s Cool Again

The oldest neighborhood in Miami has a new look. Coconut Grove, founded by Bahamian settlers, is the earliest permanent settlement in Miami-Dade County. Over the years, the area has become an attractive option for those looking for lush parks, neighborhood cafes and funky boutiques — all less than a 15-minute ride from Miami Beach.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami residents report coyote sightings near Coconut Grove

MIAMI – Catherine Moghari is among the Miami residents who recently reported coyote sightings near Coconut Grove. She said it was at about 5 a.m. Moghari said she decided to follow the canine and took a picture. “I saw what I thought was maybe a shepherd mix running up...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Miami, FL
Real Estate
City
Kendale Lakes, FL
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami, FL
Business
Miami-dade County, FL
Business
Talk Media

Gas Prices Drop to $3.99 in Coral Springs

The statewide average for a gallon of gas in Florida has fallen during the past week, from $4.55 to $4.41, according to the AAA auto club. The per-gallon price in Florida is lower than the national average of $4.67, according to current data as of July 11. In Broward County,...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
NBC Miami

Where Have Shark Attacks Happened the Most in South Florida?

They say the chances of getting attacked by a shark are few and far between—and with the odds being 1 in 3,748,067, this saying certainly proves to be true. For Florida residents, however, this number is a little bit smaller as the state holds the record for the highest amount of shark attacks in history.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Miami named one of the 50 World’s Greatest Places of 2022

MIAMI, Fla. – If you don’t have summer travel plans, you can still visit one of TIME magazine’s World’s Greatest Places of 2022. The City of Miami has made what TIME calls 50 extraordinary destinations to explore. TIME writes, in part, “Miami is emerging as the...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#Fl#Country Club Villas
communitynewspapers.com

Elephant receives cooling shower from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue team

As the summer heat continues to climb, Zoo Miami was privileged recently to collaborate with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) Engine 37 to help provide a special treat for “Ongard,” affectionately called, “Ardy,” an 11-year-old male Asian elephant. The MDFR team was able to bring in their...
MIAMI, FL
10NEWS

Boy dies in hot car parked outside Miami area preschool

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy died after being left in a car outside a South Florida preschool where both his parents are staff members, police said. The child was one of several children from the same family who attend Lubavitch Educational Center in Miami Gardens, the Miami Herald reported.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Police officers accompany cyclists on Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade and Key Biscayne police departments led a cycling safety ride on the Rickenbacker Causeway. This chaperoned trip was the first of four scheduled rides that began Tuesday morning. Officers accompanied riders as they made safe U-turns at the Calusa Circle. A protected lane has also...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade, Broward facing teacher shortage

MIAMI — Miami-Dade, Broward and the state are all facing a shortage of teachers for the upcoming school year.CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with both the superintendent of Broward County Public Schools and the president of the United Teachers of Dade about issues they face and possible solutions.Dr. Vickie Cartwright, the superintendent of Broward Schools, said, "We are going out there to find qualified and high-quality teachers in our classrooms. I want the best and brightest teachers for our children to set them up for success."She said the nation's fourth largest school district has 15,000 teachers and has 502 openings, compared...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
keysweekly.com

SEVERAL CITED FOR UNDERSIZED FISH DURING HOLIDAY WEEKEND PATROLS IN THE FLORIDA KEYS

A busy holiday weekend on the Florida Keys waters resulted in several people receiving tickets for catching undersized fish. Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation reports that officers Jason Richards, Jeremy Foell and Daniel Jones were on a federal fisheries patrol on July 1 between Key West and Dry Tortugas National Park. During their patrol, they saw a 52-foot Viking called the “Shakedown” out of Boca Raton stationed inside the Warsaw Hole Spawning Special Management Zone, which is closed to fishing for snapper and grouper.
KEY WEST, FL
WSVN-TV

Confusing state law: Licenses

The State Legislature thought they were helping small contractors when they decided they no longer needed a license to operate, but counties in South Florida are saying if you don’t have a license, you can’t pull a permit. That’s why one fencing contractor called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.
FLORIDA STATE
point2homes.com

3391 NW 42nd Street Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33309

Application fee: $49. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Does 3391 NW 42nd Street Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33309 require an application fee?. Yes, 3391 NW 42nd Street Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33309 requires a $49 application fee. What types of floor plans are available at 3391 NW 42nd...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
BoardingArea

Florida’s Brightline Train Swaps Disney For Universal

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy