Evacuations due to Cache Valley wildfire lifted

WELLSVILLE, Utah — Several homes were evacuated Saturday afternoon due to a wildfire in Cache County, but residents were allowed to return home later that night.

The Sardine Fire, burning near the mouth of Sardine Canyon, was first reported around 3 p.m. One southbound lane of U.S. Highway 91 was closed due to the fire.

By Sunday evening, firefighters had reached 80 percent containment with the fire estimated at 56 acres.

At one point, state wildfire officials said 15-20 structures were threatened, and the Cache County Sheriff's Office had evacuated 10 homes. The evacuation orders were lifted by 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The blaze was reportedly human-caused and started on the side of a road, but the specific cause has not yet been released.

Meanwhile, multiple other wildfires in Utah are also threatening buildings and have forced evacuations.

In Tooele County, the Jacob City Fire is burning in Soldier Canyon. Multiple residents have told FOX 13 News that they were evacuated, and the town of Stockton has asked residents to not use water.

In Millard County, two separate fires with a combined total of more than 7,000 acres have forced some areas to be evacuated. Massive plumes of thick, dark smoke have been visible from I-15 near Fillmore since Friday afternoon.