ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign free agent Thomas Strakosha - with the former Lazio goalkeeper lined up as a potential replacement for Dean Henderson

By Simon Jones
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign free agent keeper Thomas Strakosha.

The Albania international who left Lazio last month, has previously been talking to Fulham and Chelsea.

Now it seems the Red Devils are the closest to securing the signature of the 27-year-old this summer, as they look for a Dean Henderson replacement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f9vBT_0gaNtZFg00
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign free agent keeper Thomas Strakosha

Strakosha had been in talks with Chelsea amid a potential move, with Thomas Tuchel seeing the Albanian as a replacement should Kepa Arrizabalaga leave the club.

But it looks like United will secure the 27-year-old's signature after coming close to an agreement on personal terms with the goalkeeper.

United will need an understudy for David de Gea after announcing the season-long loan of Dean Henderson to Nottingham Forest as he looks to build his Premier League experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UQLca_0gaNtZFg00
The 27-year-old made 208 appearances for Lazio across his seven seasons at the club
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aHH7d_0gaNtZFg00
Dean Henderson was in search of regular football after struggling for playing time last season  

The Red Devils landed in Thailand for their pre-season preparations with only one new signing in £14.6million defender Tyrell Malacia.

United are hopeful that Christian Eriksen could pass a medical in time to join up with the Australia leg of the tour, and have stepped up their pursuit of Lisandro Martinez by tabling an improved offer of £43m for the Ajax centre back.

However, it is understood that no further progress has been made in talks with Barcelona over No 1 transfer target Frenkie de Jong despite having seemed to have made progress initially.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David De Gea
Person
Dean Henderson
Person
Tyrell Malacia
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Person
Thomas Strakosha
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola is left startled on a late-night bike ride through Manchester after being chased down by a shouting fan wanting a photo as the City boss begins pre-season

Pep Guardiola looked less than impressed when a late-night cycle through Manchester was disrupted by an over-zealous fan trying to grab a picture. The Manchester City manager was out and about in the city centre on his bike when a fan spotted the Spaniard cycling in the distance. Not content...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Fulham#Albanian#Nottingham Forest#The Red Devils
Daily Mail

'Seen things we've been crying out for the last few years': Rio Ferdinand impressed by Manchester United's performance in 4-0 rout of Liverpool as he labels result as a 'good day at the office' for new boss Erik ten Hag

Rio Ferdinand has showered Erik ten Hag in praise after watching Manchester United thrash arch-rivals Liverpool 4-0 in their pre-season meeting in Bangkok. It was a superb display by United, who surged into a three-goal lead before half-time with Jadon Sancho, Fred and Anthony Martial all on target. Facundo Pellistri added a fourth before the end to get Ten Hag’s reign off to an excellent start.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Thailand
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Fabio Carvalho brands his Liverpool debut 'bittersweet' after losing 4-0 to rivals Manchester United - despite his own lively display that saw him hit the post in the first half in Bangkok

Fabio Carvalho admitted his Liverpool debut was 'bittersweet' after making his Reds bow in Bangkok in the surprise 4-0 defeat by fierce rivals Manchester United. The 19-year-old, a summer addition from Fulham, started the game and hit the post for Jurgen Klopp's men in their first friendly of the pre-season schedule.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Erik ten Hag names his Manchester United captain

Manchester United’s new manager Erik ten Hag has officially named his club captain for the season, confirming that Harry Maguire will continue to wear the armband for the Red Devils. The England international has been United’s captain for some time now, having been given the role under previous manager...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Premier League clubs are considering segregating players at training grounds based on their vaccination status this winter in a bid to prevent outbreaks of Covid

English clubs are exploring ways of restricting the impact of a Covid spike, including the idea of separating players according to their vaccination status. The issue is back under the spotlight after Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were forced to miss the club's tour of America due to their vaccination status.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

What David De Gea Showed Erik Ten Hag In Manchester United's 4-0 Win vs Liverpool

Manchester United surprisingly beat Liverpool 4-0 in their opening pre-season fixture, but David de Gea's actions in goal was something that caught the eye. It was in the opening exchanges of the match which saw a familiar sight. Luis Diaz drove inside from the left hand side and hit a shot from range which De Gea palmed away from the United goal. That was after he made an instinctive block with his leg from a low cross on the left side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus fixes a date for another new signing to do his medical

Juventus has just conducted medical examinations for Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria. Their arrival could now kickstart the club’s summer business and a new player has been pencilled in for his medical. After finally convincing Radu Dragusin to go the other way, Juve is set to sign Andrea...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

482K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy