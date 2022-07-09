Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign free agent Thomas Strakosha - with the former Lazio goalkeeper lined up as a potential replacement for Dean Henderson

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign free agent keeper Thomas Strakosha.

The Albania international who left Lazio last month, has previously been talking to Fulham and Chelsea.

Now it seems the Red Devils are the closest to securing the signature of the 27-year-old this summer, as they look for a Dean Henderson replacement.

Strakosha had been in talks with Chelsea amid a potential move, with Thomas Tuchel seeing the Albanian as a replacement should Kepa Arrizabalaga leave the club.

But it looks like United will secure the 27-year-old's signature after coming close to an agreement on personal terms with the goalkeeper.

United will need an understudy for David de Gea after announcing the season-long loan of Dean Henderson to Nottingham Forest as he looks to build his Premier League experience.

The 27-year-old made 208 appearances for Lazio across his seven seasons at the club

Dean Henderson was in search of regular football after struggling for playing time last season

The Red Devils landed in Thailand for their pre-season preparations with only one new signing in £14.6million defender Tyrell Malacia.

United are hopeful that Christian Eriksen could pass a medical in time to join up with the Australia leg of the tour, and have stepped up their pursuit of Lisandro Martinez by tabling an improved offer of £43m for the Ajax centre back.

However, it is understood that no further progress has been made in talks with Barcelona over No 1 transfer target Frenkie de Jong despite having seemed to have made progress initially.