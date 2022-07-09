ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Police investigate suspected murder-suicide in Hamilton Hills, shooting in McElderry Park

By Baltimore Sun staff, Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
Baltimore Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead in Hamilton Hills on Saturday and a separate shooting in McElderry Park with one man wounded. Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Baltimore Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead in Hamilton Hills on Saturday and a separate shooting in McElderry Park with one man wounded.

Police said Saturday officers responded to the 5500 block of Catalpha Road in Northeast Baltimore’s Hamilton Hills neighborhood at about 5:15 p.m. for a reported shooting. A 48-year-old woman and 57-year-old man were found with gunshot wounds and later died.

A Saturday news release said police suspect it was a “murder-suicide.”

Shortly before, officers were flagged down by a man who had gunshot wounds in the McElderry Park area, around the 2700 block of Jefferson Street, north of US-40.

Police said officers began rendering aid around 5 p.m. The 43-year-old man was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, the news release said.

Anyone with information can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. People looking to speak about the suspected murder-suicide can contact detectives at 410-396-2100; those looking to speak about the McElderry Park shooting can reach the Southeast District detectives at 410-396-2422.

The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

