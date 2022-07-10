ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU returning to Thursday night lights multiple times this season

By Ryan Decker
WTRF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mid-week games are no longer a yearly staple on the West Virginia football schedule the way they once were. This year’s WVU football schedule is a throwback in many ways. The most notable way is that the calendar features contests against former Big East foes Pittsburgh and Virginia...

www.wtrf.com

smokingmusket.com

The Shotgun/Throwdown: Thursday night college football returns for West Virginia

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. The West Virginia football team gets to double down on old Big East nostalgia this fall. Not only is WVU finally playing its true rivals Pitt and Virginia Tech again, but it will also face both opponents on Thursday nights. Both of these non-conference games are on the road.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Huskies Report

WVU, Pitt to Play at Acrisure Stadium

Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced a partnership with Acrisure for stadium naming rights to what was formally known as Heinz Field. If you're looking at your tickets and wondering where the heck Acrisure Stadium is, now you know. The location of the 2022 Backyard Brawl hasn't changed, just the name of the location.
PITTSBURGH, PA
voiceofmotown.com

Top West Virginia Executive to Leave School

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, it was reported by Pete Thamel that West Virginia Deputy Athletic Director/Chief Operating Officer Keli Zinn, Shane Lyons’ #2 in the Mountaineers athletic department, is expected to leave the school to take over the same role at LSU. Zinn, a Petersburg, West...
EDUCATION
smokingmusket.com

West Virginia Mountaineer Football: Four bold predictions for 2022

JT Daniels and Lee Kpogba will sweep the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year awards. You may have heard this take on the recently released inaugural episode of the West By Pod podcast, but the one thing that has kind of stuck out to me in my preseason deep diving is the limited number of marquee newcomers in the Big 12. Offensively there's Quinn Ewers at Texas, Dillon Gabriel at Oklahoma, Adrian Martinez at K-State... and JT Daniels at West Virginia. And that's about it. Ewers and Gabriel certainly have the weapons to put up big numbers and Martinez should fit in perfectly at Kansas State, but so too does Daniels in Morgantown. If he stays healthy and is the catalyst for us winning 8 or 9 (or 10!?!) games this year then he should be right in the mix for some postseason recognition.
MORGANTOWN, WV
smokingmusket.com

The Shotgun/Throwdown: Mountaineer fans set to take over the former Heinz Field as West Virginia sells out allotment of Backyard Brawl tickets

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor and daily distractions. On Sunday night, there was a report from 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi that Heinz Field is no more. According to Fillipponi, Kraft-Heinz has said “no thanks” to the naming rights of the stadium moving forward, opening the Pittsburgh stadium up for a new name for the first time since it was built in 2001.
NFL
voiceofmotown.com

New West Virginia Basketball Player Gives Thoughts on Pepperoni Rolls

Morgantown, West Virginia – Josiah Harris, a 6’7 freshman forward for the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball team, is from Cleveland, Ohio and before yesterday, he had never tried West Virginia’s favorite food, the pepperoni roll. Harris tried one for the first time yesterday and had the following...
BASKETBALL
WTRF

WVU baseball adds in-state product to future recruiting class

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Randy Mazey and the West Virginia baseball team learned of a commitment from a quality in-state player on Sunday. “After talking with [Mazey] and [assistant coach Steve Sabins], I am blessed and excited to announce that I am coming home to further my academic and athletic career! Go Mountaineers,” Brody Dalton said on Twitter Sunday afternoon when he made his announcement.
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
WBOY

Plitzuweit welcomes Devaney to women’s basketball staff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit has announced that Bernadette Devaney will join the support staff as the director of recruiting. “We are very excited about Bernadette joining our staff as our director of recruiting,” Plitzuweit said. “She is energetic, highly organized and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Frazier named to Athlon Sports’ All-America Team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Athlon Sports announced its Preseason All-America Team on Monday. Fairmont native Zach Frazier represents WVU football on the list. The junior center was named to the Fourth-Team. This is his second preseason All-America nod as he earned a spot on the Second-Team from the Walter Camp Football Foundation.
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF

Moundsville Post 3 Falls at Home to Wellsburg

Moundsville, W, Va. (WTRF) – The game was 4-4 in the top of the 5th but Wellsburg started to pull away. Austin Robinson grounds out to short. The out is made at 1st but a run comes in to make it 5-4. Moundsville’s defensive struggles continue. There’s a wild...
WELLSBURG, WV
WTRF

Mountaineer Athletic Club launches Almost Heaven Society

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons has announced the launch of the Almost Heaven Society, a new major gifts program of the Mountaineer Athletic Club. “It’s exciting to be able to offer another program that enables our fans to truly...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Cliff diving prohibited at West Virginia lake

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Huntington District Monday issued a reminder that cliff jumping/diving at the lakes it manages—including a major tourism destination in West Virginia—is not allowed. The Huntington District manages the following bodies of water in West Virginia:. Alum...
CLARKSBURG, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Sources: Before settling on Acrisure, Steelers looked to secure naming rights from Pittsburgh company

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After 20 years, the Steelers' home field is no longer Heinz Field.The new name with be Acrisure Stadium, named after a Michigan-based financial technology company.Two decades ago, the late Steelers President Dan Rooney was determined that a Pittsburgh company have the naming rights to the new stadium and Heinz Field was born. Heinz 57 was given the family-friendly rate of $57 million over the next two decades.As the contract ran out, sources say current Steeler President Art Rooney II was equally determined that Kraft-Heinz, some other company or a healthcare system like UPMC get the rights. But...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WBOY 12 News

WVU Medicine announces opening day for Children’s Hospital

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine has announced the new Children’s Hospital will officially open on Sept. 29.  The Morgantown facility has been years in the making. The nine-story, 150-bed facility is still under construction next to the J-W Ruby Memorial Hospital.   The new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital will include:  Private inpatient rooms  Dedicated pediatric […]
MORGANTOWN, WV

