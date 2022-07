Denny Hamlin has had absolutely enough of Ross Chastain. Hamlin finished 25th in Sunday’s Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He spun out with 15 laps to go after being hit from behind by Chastain. The incident marked the second time in just over a month that Hamlin was run into by Chastain.

