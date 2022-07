It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winners, Xander Schauffele and Trey Mullinax. The latter made a 14-footer for birdie on the final hole to take a one-shot lead at 25 under and win the 2022 Barbasol Championship to earn not only his first PGA Tour win, but the final spot in the field for next week’s 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews. The 30-year-old shot a 6-under 66 on Sunday to earn $666,000 and hold off a charging Kevin Streelman, who missed his birdie putt on the 18th that would’ve forced a playoff and instead netted him a $403,300 payday.

