Washington State

These 7 counties in Washington state should wear masks indoors, according to the CDC

By Michaela Bourgeois
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago
In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The CDC has updated its COVID-19 community risk levels for Washington counties.

Seven counties in the state are listed as “high” risk for COVID-19. Under this risk level, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend community members wear masks in indoor public settings and other preventative measures such as being fully vaccinated against the virus.

The 7 counties at high risk are:

  • Clark County
  • Grays Harbor County
  • Thurston County
  • Grant County
  • Adams County
  • Walla Walla County
  • Spokane County

Additionally, the CDC has listed 19 counties at “medium” risk. At this level, the CDC recommends residents test for COVID-19 and wear a mask if they experience any symptoms as a precaution. Those at high risk for serious illness are also recommended to wear masks.

The counties at “medium” risk are:

  • Clallam County
  • Jefferson County
  • Mason County
  • Pacific County
  • Lewis County
  • Wahkiakum County
  • Cowlitz County
  • Pierce County
  • King County
  • Snohomish County
  • Kittitas County
  • Chelan County
  • Douglas County
  • Okanogan County
  • Ferry County
  • Stevens County
  • Pend Oreille County
  • Lincoln County
  • Columbia County

The CDC has also listed 13 Washington counties at the “low” risk level. At this level, the CDC recommends residents stay up-to-date on vaccinations and wear a mask as a precaution, including on public transportation.

The counties at “low” risk are:

  • Kitsap County
  • Skagit County
  • Whatcom County
  • San Juan County
  • Island County
  • Skamania County
  • Klickitat County
  • Yakima County
  • Benton County
  • Franklin County
  • Whitman County
  • Garfield County
  • Asotin County

The CDC’s community risk level recommendation factors in a number of data points, including the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day total, new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 residents over a seven-day total and the percentage of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients from a seven-day average.

The data the CDC used was gathered on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

