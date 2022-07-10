These 7 counties in Washington state should wear masks indoors, according to the CDC

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images) Read More

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The CDC has updated its COVID-19 community risk levels for Washington counties.

Seven counties in the state are listed as “high” risk for COVID-19. Under this risk level, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend community members wear masks in indoor public settings and other preventative measures such as being fully vaccinated against the virus.

The 7 counties at high risk are:

Clark County

Grays Harbor County

Thurston County

Grant County

Adams County

Walla Walla County

Spokane County

Additionally, the CDC has listed 19 counties at “medium” risk. At this level, the CDC recommends residents test for COVID-19 and wear a mask if they experience any symptoms as a precaution. Those at high risk for serious illness are also recommended to wear masks.

The counties at “medium” risk are:

Clallam County

Jefferson County

Mason County

Pacific County

Lewis County

Wahkiakum County

Cowlitz County

Pierce County

King County

Snohomish County

Kittitas County

Chelan County

Douglas County

Okanogan County

Ferry County

Stevens County

Pend Oreille County

Lincoln County

Columbia County

The CDC has also listed 13 Washington counties at the “low” risk level. At this level, the CDC recommends residents stay up-to-date on vaccinations and wear a mask as a precaution, including on public transportation.

The counties at “low” risk are:

Kitsap County

Skagit County

Whatcom County

San Juan County

Island County

Skamania County

Klickitat County

Yakima County

Benton County

Franklin County

Whitman County

Garfield County

Asotin County

The CDC’s community risk level recommendation factors in a number of data points, including the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day total, new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 residents over a seven-day total and the percentage of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients from a seven-day average.

The data the CDC used was gathered on Thursday, July 7, 2022.