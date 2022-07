There are quite a few tall players in the NHL these days, but most of them seem to be goalies or defensemen. And even when there are larger forwards, they tend to be wingers rather than centers. But there’s now at least one giant center competing for a NHL roster spot. That would be Riku Tohila, the Chicago Blackhawks’ seventh-round pick (199th overall) in last week’s NHL draft. While many prospect sites list the 18-year-old Tohila (from Kalajoki, Finland) as 6’5”, he’s apparently 6’8” now, and he was absolutely towering over players at a Blackhawks’ workout Monday:

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO